Sofia Richie looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a plunging yellow suit when she arrived at the alice + olivia World Pride Kickoff party in NYC on June 18.

Sofia Richie, 20, was sexy and sophisticated when she attended the alice + olivia Summer Kickoff Party in celebration of World Pride, on Tuesday, June 18, in New York City. The gorgeous blonde opted to wear a fitted pastel yellow suit featuring an alice + olivia Skye Blazer which featured a plunging V-neckline, held together by one tiny clasp at her waist. Sofia opted to go completely braless underneath the blazer, showing off major cleavage and adding a simple gold necklace. She paired the jacket with the matching high-waisted cropped trousers, which were fitted at the top and flowed into flare legs at the bottom. Sofia topped her sexy look off with a pair of black leather and gold ankle-strap sandals, diamond bracelets and rings, and fabulous big chunky gold hoop earrings. As for her glam, Sofia parted her hair in the middle and slicked it back into a sleek low bun. Also in attendance at the event was Nicky Hilton, 35, who looked fabulous in a form-fitting rainbow midi dress. Nicky’s sleeveless alice + olivia dress was snakeskin patterned and featured panels of different rainbow colors, as the frock ended just below her knees. She topped her look off with strappy black leather sandals and a cute red Edie Parker Bag.

Sofia has been slaying her style lately, and just recently she headed to her friend, Petra Ecclestone’s, engagement party at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on June 14, wearing a skintight light gray leather mini dress. Sofia opted to wear a form-fitting light gray Zeynep Arcay Leather Peplum Dress with long-sleeves and a belt cinching in her tiny waist with a super short mini skirt. She accessorized her sexy look with a pair of simple nude Stuart Weitzman Merinda Sandals, a L’afshar Yara Acrylic Bag, and a gorgeous blowout, leaving her blonde hair down in loose curls.

When Sofia’s not dressed up for events, she is usually sporting bikinis or sexy athleisure wear, showing off her amazingly toned figure. Her latest workout outfit may just be our favorite, though, as she posed by the pool in her backyard in LA on June 11 rocking a bright red two-piece set. She donned a full VITA LA workout look, available at LA Collective, featuring a V-neck sports bra that showed off ample cleavage. The halter neck bra was low-cut and featured a band a thick elastic band underneath her chest, highlighting her insanely toned abs. Sofia paired the top with the matching bottoms, which were skintight bright red leggings that also had a thick elastic band around the waist, cinching in her tiny figure. Her entire taut tummy was on full display in this look, and she looked more toned that ever.

Sofia’s sophisticated but sexy yellow ensemble for the event was absolutely amazing and we love when she dresses up for events, because she is constantly surprising us with her outfits.