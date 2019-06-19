Rob Kardashian Wishes Khloe Wouldn’t ‘Meddle’ After She Mocks Him For Flirting With Natti Natasha

Khloe Kardashian calling out Rob Kardashian for flirting is not helping his game, and he’d really like her to stay out of his business, we’ve learned exclusively!

Khloe Kardashian was just ribbing Rob Kardashian when she called him out on Twitter for publicly flirting with singer Natti Natasha, but he’s not amused by his sister’s antics. Rob, we’ve learned, would really like it if his big sister kept her nose out of his business! “Rob appreciates that Khloe’s trying to look out for his best interests, but at the same time he wishes she wouldn’t meddle so much in his love life — regardless if she was just playfully teasing him or not,” a source close to the Arthur George sock designer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“He understands where she’s coming from and that she’s only trying to help, but he’s a grown man and just wants to navigate his love life on his own,” the source added. “Rob is aware that the public will always be watching, especially after everything that happened with Blac Chyna (his ex-fiancée). But, he’s very independent and will date or flirt with whomever he pleases, regardless of his sister’s concern.” He may have to just deal with it, though. As a separate source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, his sisters are all about this potential romance.

Rob and Natti aren’t being subtle about how they feel. The two are constantly flirting on Twitter, and she even called him a good father on Father’s Day. The Kardashians want them to just get together already! “Rob’s sisters are encouraging him to go for it and take her on real date,” the source said. “They love that she’s a woman with her own thing and she’s gorgeous, her and Rob would look great together. [Natti is] making him happy and giving him a boost.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Rob Kardashian’s rep for comment but did not hear back.