Ray J’s Wife Princess Love Felt ‘Disrespected’ By Kim K Sex Tape Joke At MTV Movie & TV Awards

MTV Movie & TV Awards host Zachary Levi’s crack about Ray J’s sex tape with Kim Kardashian didn’t bring a smile to Princess Love’s face. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned Ray J’s wife absolutely ‘hated’ the ‘crappy’ joke.

“America’s other sweetheart Ray J, from Love & Hip Hop, is here. Although I’m sure some of you are more familiar with his work as a cameraman,” Zachary Levi, 38, said while hosting the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Ray J, 38, didn’t immediately respond to the reference to his 2007 sex tape with former girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 38, but his wife, Princess Love, 34, reacted by throwing both her middle fingers up. “Princess always says and does whatever she is feeling,” a source close to Princess tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “[Flipping the bird] was her instant reaction to being disrespected.”

“That joke was way over the line,” the source tells HollywoodLife, adding that Princess thought that “having her husband’s past thrown in her face like that with everyone watching was such a cheap shot. Of course, it got her mad.” The insider also noted that Princess’s anger “had nothing to do with Kim. She was mad at [Levi] for making the joke.” It’s been more than a decade since the tape Ray made of him having sex with Kim was made public, and Princess Love wishes that everyone would just let it go.

“Princess feels like Ray J is so much more than that tape,” a second insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “and everyone should be past this moment of his life by now. She just hated to be part of the [MTV Movie & TV Awards] in such a crappy way. She wanted to have fun and she felt like she was attacked, which always sucks.”

Though, as long as Kim Kardashian is one of the biggest celebrities in the world, Ray J is going to be associated with that sex tape. “Morally, I was digging myself a hole. And I felt like in a minute I was going to have to bury myself in it,” the rapper said about the 2007 sex tape controversy on the April 24 episode of Logan Paul’s podcast, Impaulsive. “What if I was a parent and how would I feel if that happened to my daughter or one of my kids? I would be furious about it. And I started to see myself in different people’s shoes and see what that would feel like, and that just wasn’t cool.”

When asked about whether or not he “made” Kim with that tape, Ray J gave a hard “no” to that. “I feel like at the end of the day, in order for me to be able to sleep in the bed at night with my wife, I had to be able to plead the fifth.” It seems that both Ray and Princess Love want to put the sex tap in their rearview mirrors for good — and wish that everyone else would, too.