Porsha Williams Unfollows Fiance Dennis McKinley & Removes Ring Amid Cheating Rumors

Porsha Williams stopped following her fiance Dennis McKinley on Instagram for the second time and shared a pic of herself flaunting a naked ring finger on June 19.

It looks like trouble may be brewing for Porsha Williams, 37, and her fiance Dennis McKinley, 38! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star stopped following her fiance on Instagram for the second time in less than a month on June 19, and if that wasn’t enough to cause speculation that things are off for the couple, Porsha also shared a photo of herself posing with their two-month-old daughter Pilar, and in it, she was NOT wearing her huge engagement ring! In the cute snapshot, the gorgeous reality star is wearing a neon green dress and holding the little tot while on vacation. “🌴Finally got to take a much needed vacation with my family. Thank you for the all-new @costa_hollywood_beach_resort in Florida for making our stay so great! Perfect relaxing, destination for families or couples. #costahollywood#costared,” Porsha captioned the pic. To top thing all off, Dennis also stopped following Porsha on Instagram!

Porsha and Dennis first made headlines about their relationship possibly being on rocky ground when Porsha first unfollowed him at the end of May. She eventually followed him again within a few hours and even posted a sweet Father’s Day post in honor of him on June 16, but now it seems the tides have turned. The back and forth following and unfollowing comes after rumors surfaced in May that Dennis allegedly cheated on Porsha. She never confirmed or denied these allegations but admitted she’s doing things in her “own time” when it comes to her engagement with Dennis.

Aside from the rumors, both Porsha and Dennis have seemed to be focusing on and enjoying their new baby girl Pilar, who they nicknamed P.J. In addition to Porsha’s recent vacation with P.J., which she appeared to go on without Dennis, there have been numerous photos and videos that show Dennis sharing precious moments with P.J.

We’ll be on the lookout to see if any updates come up either on Porsha’s end or Dennis’ but we’re wishing these two all the best and hope they can come to a healthy conclusion in regards to their relationship soon!