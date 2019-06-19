Porsha Williams & Daughter Vacation Without Fiancé Dennis McKinley Amid Cheating Allegations

Porsha Williams and daughter, Pilar Jehna are vacationing together in Florida, but is there trouble in paradise? Her fiance, Dennis McKinley is reportedly not present on the beach getaway as rumors continue to swirl that he cheated!

Porsha Williams, 37, was all smiles with daughter, Pilar Jehna in a new photo [SEEN HERE] on vacation in Florida over Father’s Day weekend. The mother-daughter duo was noticeably without Porsha’s fiance and the father of their baby girl, Dennis McKinley, 42. And, the fact that Porsha and Pilar seemingly spent the holiday weekend alone, only fueled the rumors that the entrepreneur cheated on the Bravo star.

“The new mom met up with a group of friends and family including her mother Diane [T. Williams], sister Lauren [Williams] and new baby, Pilar, for her first vacation since giving birth,” an eyewitness at the newly opened Costa Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida told Us Weekly (linked above). “Porsha was spotted eating with her family at the resort’s rooftop pool lounge Cielo and cuddling her adorable three-month-old daughter at the pool.” The source noted that “there were no sightings of Pilar’s father, and Porsha’s fiancé Dennis McKinley.”

Rumors that Porsha and Dennis’ relationship was on the rocks began over the Memorial Day weekend when she unfollowed him on Instagram. In addition, fans pointed out that her sister Lauren and mother Diane were also no longer following Dennis on social media. However, as of May 29, Porsha was back to following her fiance. Allegations that Dennis cheated followed, when YouTuber Latasha Kebe made a controversial video about the businessman. Latasha alleged that Dennis cheated on Porsha with WAGS star Sincerely Ward. Both Dennis and Sincerely later denied the cheating allegation.

Although there’s speculation Porsha and Dennis could be headed for a split, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star gushed over him in a sweet tribute post for Father’s Day. The new mom shared a black and white photo to Instagram of Dennis holding their daughter and wrote: “Happy 1st Fathers Day Dennis. Pj @pilarjhena is blessed to have such a wonderful dad like you. It’s beautiful to witness the bond you have with our tiny angel.”

Three days after he post, Porsha seemed to address the rumors about her engagement. While she didn’t confirm or deny if Dennis cheated, Porsha spoke about the situation in general. “I’m pretty much doing everything in my own time,” the reality star said at the American Black Film Festival on June 13 in Miami, according to Essence. “Not that there’s anything I’m trying to hide or run away from, but if you love someone and you make a mistake or he makes a mistake or whatever’s going on, you gotta make sure that y’all are good at the end of the day.”

Porsha and Dennis got engaged at the end of September 2018, when he surprised her with a lavish proposal that included a helicopter ride, rose petals and candles. They welcomed daughter, Pilar Jhena, their first child together, on Friday, March 22. The couple announced on RHOA‘s season 11 finale that they will tie the knot on New Year’s Eve. Despite the infidelity rumors (which are just rumors at this time), Porsha and Dennis are still set to walk down the aisle.