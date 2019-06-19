Donald Trump kicked off his presidential reelection campaign with a kiss…sorta. After he and Melania Trump exchanged some polite kisses on the cheek at his rally, some voters dragged this odd PDA as ‘fake.’

“It has been my honor to serve as First Lady of this incredible country for the past two years. I’m excited to do it for six more,” Melania Trump, 49, said while introducing her husband, President Donald Trump, 73, at his re-election rally on June 18. What she seemingly wasn’t excited for was a kiss on the lips from her husband. After finishing her introduction, Melania greeted Donald, and the two exchanged a pair of kisses on the cheeks. The exchange seemed very rehearsed and mechanical to some voters. “Why didn’t Melania kiss Donald on the lips? Just curious,” one asked.

“Trump/Melania kiss(es) tonight very awkward,” another added, and the sentiment online (excluding the MAGA crowd, who think Donald and Melania can do no wrong) was the same. “Donny and Melania really should practice their awkward kisses and hugs. Ewww.” “Why did trump need an introduction?? And by Melania? At the end of her introduction- I love how he kisses her on each cheek. Fake af. What a joke!” “Did everyone notice that Melania will turn her head so she doesn’t have to kiss Trump on the lips?” “Melania has trouble reading and she put her cheeks out because she does not want to kiss his slimy mouth.”

Add this moment to the growing list of awkward and unusual “PDA” between the President and his First Lady. The Trumps have a history of cringe-inducing moments. For example, when the two touched down in England on June 3, Donald attempted to hold Melania’s hand, but she let go as soon as possible. In 2018, Donald was mocked after it seemed Melania swatted his hand away. This was similar to how Melania refused to hold his hand during a 2017 trip. Yikes. The real question, though, is which was more awkward: the “kisses” between Trump and Melania at the rally, or Donald’s attempt to get everyone to call his wife “Melania T”?

Did everyone notice that melania will turn her head so she doesn’t have to kiss Trump on the lips? pic.twitter.com/0vzZMUQWa2 — Blanca S Monarrez (@MonarrezBlanca) June 19, 2019

Melania as Trump went in for that kiss just now… pic.twitter.com/AqDUL1L9nF — Jordan Ross (@jordanrosstv) June 19, 2019

Perhaps Melania didn’t want to kiss Donald’s lips because she knew what was going to flow over them after her introduction? Donald talked for 76 minutes, hyping up his supporters while making more than 15 false statements. He claimed that the United States was “now the number-one producer of oil and natural gas anywhere in the world” because of his administration. The US has been the number-one energy producer since 2012, according to CNN.

Trump claimed that America’s “air and water are the cleanest they’ve ever been by far,” but CNN points out that after a prolonged period of improvement, the air quality is now getting worse. The day after Trump’s rally, his EPA rolled back Barack Obama-era rule that limited coal-fired power plants, a rule that the EPA itself said would have “prevented 3,600 premature deaths a year, 1,700 heart attacks and 90,000 asthma attacks” if implemented. In addition to blowing smoke about air quality during his rally, Trump spewed more falsehoods about China, the investigation into his campaign working with Russia, and the ongoing trade war, according to CNN.