Meghan McCain Calls Joy Behar A ‘B***h’ In Heated Argument Over Trump’s Re-election Rally

Meghan McCain finally snapped, literally calling Joy Behar a b***h on ‘The View’ after another heated argument. No, really!

And… they’re back. The View‘s Meghan McCain effectively reignited her longstanding on-air (and reportedly off-air) feud with cohost Joy Behar during the June 19 broadcast, by implying that voters don’t care what she had to say about politics, and straight up calling her a bitch. Yes, Meghan finally snapped. The moment in question happened when the cohosts were talking about President Donald Trump launching his reelection campaign in Orlando the night before. Meghan immediately launched into her favorite refrain, accusing the rest of the women of attacking her for being conservative. And also, for some reason, calling Senator Lindsey Graham her uncle?

“I’m trying to explain why 2020 is not in the bag for you,” McCain scolded Behar. “Being the sacrificial Republican every day… I’m just trying to — don’t feel bad for me, bitch. I’m paid to do this, OK? Don’t feel bad for me.” Ever the peacemaker, Whoopi Goldberg, as well as Sunny Hostin, jumped in to smooth everything over. At this point, though, Joy was smiling. Genuinely? Who knows! After the commercial break, Meghan assured viewers that she and Joy are actually friends offstage, and that they jokingly “call each other bitch all the time.” Okay, girlfriend.

I mean, she’s not wrong about the calling each other bitches thing. Joy and Meghan got into it during The View‘s tribute to the late President George H.W. Bush in December 2018, when Joy commented that President Donald Trump is “unraveling” the work presidents did before him. Meghan snapped that she didn’t want to talk about Trump. Cue yelling. After cutting to commercial, Joy reportedly said, “My God!” and “Get this bitch under control.” She added, “If this sh*t doesn’t stop I’m quitting this damn show. I can’t take this much more… I’ve tolerated a lot of sh*t on this show but I’m at my wits’ end with this entitled bitch. Enough already! Enough already! I’m not playing nice any longer.”