Lisa Rinna Throws Shade At Nicollette Sheridan 4 Months After Their Twitter Feud

Nicollette Sheridan accused Lisa Rinna of spouting a ‘FAKE NEWS narrative’ on ‘RHOBH’ in February, and so Lisa finally had a clapback prepared after the feud resurfaced on ‘WWHL’ in June.

If you think the “bend and snap” is the most powerful combo move in a woman’s arsenal, Lisa Rinna just showed us a new one: flip the bird and sip your wine. That’s exactly what she did when a viewer on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen called in to ask on June 18, “We know how protective you can be of Harry. How did you feel about the accusations by Nicollette Sheridan against your marriage?” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wasn’t alone, as fellow guest (and Instagram’s funniest impressionist) Celeste Barber joined in to make two middle fingers.

Oh, but the shade didn’t end there. An amused Andy Cohen pointed out that Nicollette, 55 (a former star on Desperate Housewives) followed him on Twitter the other day. “Yeah, I bet she did. She probably needs a job,” Lisa, 55, quipped. Realizing what she just said on television, Lisa turned to Andy and Celeste and asked, “Is that shady? Is that shady?” Well, just a tad, considering that Nicollette just left Dynasty after an over one-year run to “focus on some personal family responsibilities,” according to a statement that our sister website TVLine obtained on Feb. 25.

Lisa and Nicollette share an interesting history, as Nicollette was once married to Lisa’s husband, Harry Hamlin, 67. Their 11-month marriage ended in 1992, which Lisa blamed on Nicollette allegedly cheating with singer Michael Bolton after his concert at the Hollywood Bowl. Lisa said this on the Feb. 25 episode of RHOBH, and Nicollette retweeted the scene and wrote, “FAKE NEWS! Harry and I ended our marriage nose to nose in Canada…Michael was a long time friend that was invited to our wedding…Happy Harry found happiness with housewife @lisarinna.” But Harry jumped into the mix, doubling down on Lisa’s accusation!

FAKE NEWS! Harry and I ended our marriage nose to nose in Canada…Michael was a long time friend that was invited to our wedding…Happy Harry found happiness with housewife @lisarinna @slice_tv https://t.co/OFJzjje57d — Nicollette Sheridan (@IamNicollette) February 23, 2019

Sweetie @IamNicollette You’re the gift that keeps on giving! https://t.co/KmR54Lr1Cl — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) February 24, 2019

“Re Fake News! What’s it called when your wife of one year suddenly goes to bed with a pop singer? …two weeks after your mother dies?? I did a lotta stuff with my wife ‘nose to nose’ but ending our marriage was not one of them!” the Mad Men star replied to his ex-wife. Lisa swooped in to retweet her husband’s clapback and wrote, “Sweetie @IamNicollette You’re the gift that keeps on giving!”

Nicolette got the last tweet in, however: “Do you really want the truth shared? I appreciate that you want to support your housewife’s FAKE NEWS narrative, but the end of our marriage had nothing to do with anyone other than us. Sad you still can’t own your part.@HarryRHamlin @lisarinna.” Judging by Lisa’s latest interview, she didn’t agree with those sentiments.