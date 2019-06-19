Lisa Rinna Says Her Sex Life Is Like ‘Fight Club’ & Daughter Delilah Is Grossed Out: ‘Ew Mom’

Lisa Rinna’s daughter made her feelings about her mom vocalizing her sex life on Instagram abundantly clear!

Lisa Rinna, 55, described her sex life on a Whitney Cummings Instagram post that read “Describe your sex life with a movie title,” responding with Fight Club, and Lisa’s daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin, 21, wasn’t here for it! The model responded, “Ew mom,” after seeing her mom’s comment on the post. Lisa’s husband is Harry Hamlin, 67, who is also Delilah’s dad. The young woman’s playful comment was likely just a joke all in good fun.

The 21-year-old recently spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY and revealed how her parents have helped her in the entertainment industry. “I think my parents have given me the best advice,” Delilah told HL. “My mom always taught me to be nice to everyone which has helped me thus far!”

“It’s nice having someone you’re comfortable with kind of manage you and speak truly and freely — But also ‘a lot’ at times,” Delilah said about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. “I think she’s pretty strong for being on a show that is so public about your life and so public with your emotions.”

Delilah wasn’t on RHOBH this past season – for a very good reason. “I wanted to take a break and work on my own career as far as modeling and singing,” she said. We’re so glad to see Delilah figuring out her own career and path, and we wish her the absolute best! We hope her mom’s IG comment didn’t bother her that much – Lisa was just expressing herself.