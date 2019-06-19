‘KUWTK’: Khloe Freaks After Jordyn Goes ‘Radio Silent’ Following Night With Tristan — ‘I Need The Truth’

The Khloe Kardashian/Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods drama is finally unfolding on ‘KUWTK,’ and in this clip of the upcoming episode, we get a glimpse of how Khloe and Kylie first reacted to it all!

There’s nothing like a Kardashian conference call! Keeping Up With The Kardashians cameras were filming the family when news broke that something had gone down between Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods in January. Kim Kardashian immediately started a conference call with Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian to discuss the situation. “My friend Larsa [Pippen] called me to explain that a reporter she knows was about to write a story that Jordyn and Tristan were at his home late night or until 7 in the morning,” Kim explained. “They said they were making out. I immediately didn’t believe it. I was like…this cannot be true.”

On the phone call, Khloe revealed that she had actually talked to Jordyn, but wasn’t getting clear answers. “It was really weird,” she admitted. “She’s not giving me all the information. She’s like…he was trying to kiss me. I can’t remember if we did or not.” At that point, Kim conferenced in Kylie Jenner, and Khloe continued, “I spoke to Jordyn. She was in between his legs. She said…I can’t remember if we kissed. I said, if you are too nervous to tell me something, you can text me. And she said okay, I’ll call you in five minutes. She hasn’t called me and that was, like, minutes ago.”

Even though Jordyn was Kylie’s best friend at the time, the makeup mogul admitted, “It’s very weird.” At that point, Khloe began to get frustrated, and she ranted, “I need the f***ing whole truth!” In a confessional, Kim revealed that Tristan was on a plane at the moment, so Jordyn was the family’s only source of information. “She has gone radio silent now,” Kim said. “It just must be such a frustrating situation for Khloe to be in, not knowing what’s going on and just wanting answers.”

As we know from seeing this play out in real time, Jordyn did eventually publicly admit to kissing Tristan and putting her legs between his at the party. Her friendship with Kylie has also fallen apart since the incident, although the girls did run into each other at a mutual pal’s birthday party recently and had a cordial conversation. Khloe ended things with Tristan after this latest cheating scandal, as it was not the first time he was caught being unfaithful.

Part one of the Keeping UP With The Kardashians finale airs on E! at 9:00 p.m. on June 23.