Kenya Moore Shares Sweet Beach Photo With Baby Brooklyn Daly, 7 Months

Kenya Moore and her baby girl, Brooklyn, had a picture perfect mommy and me moment on the beach when they posed for a cute selfie.

Kenya Moore, 48, is living her best life with her baby girl, Brooklyn, and she’s got the pictures to prove it. On June 19 The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a selfie of her posing on the beach with her 7-month-old daughter and the little girl’s smile was adorable. Kenya – who wore a gorgeous yellow bikini in the pic – captioned the Instagram photo, “Forever kind of love 💕 @thebrooklyndaly.”

Predictably, Kenya’s fans loved the selfie and flooded the star’s Instagram page with gushing comments. “This sweet happy baby!!” one person wrote. “I can’t get enough. She just brightens my day and I love ❤️ seeing you being a mom.” Another person wrote, “She’s always so freaking happy! Good JOB mommy…” Yet another fan pointed out that Brooklyn looks just like her daddy, Kenya’s husband Marc Daly. “Was your husband pregnant instead of you! She looks just like her dad!!” the Instagram follower asked. “We know you were pregnant but wow she’s his twin like literally ❤️.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, 47, couldn’t resist commenting on the photo either. The Atlanta native wrote, “That smile!! She’s adorable!” Kenya replied, saying, “Thanks Sis. Melts me every time.”

Like her former RHOA co-star Porsha Williams, 37, Kenya created an Instagram just for her baby girl and she even tagged Brooklyn in her caption. So far Brooklyn already has 105,000 followers. On June 18 her mommy posted a clip of her trying to crawl towards a MacBook. “I crawl…when motivated,” the caption read.

Kenya, Brooklyn and Marc recently celebrated his first Father’s Day. Kenya posted a cute clip of their first daddy and daughter dance on Instagram on June 16. She captioned the adorable video, “Happy Father’s Day Marc. Brooklyn and I are so blessed to have you as her Daddy,” she wrote. “You will always be her first love. We love you.”