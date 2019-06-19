What a proud mama! After Kandi Burruss’ teenage daughter, Riley Burruss, finished the first day at her internship, the ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ star celebrated that her baby girl is all grown up!

“First day of [Riley Burruss] internship,” Kandi Burruss, 43, captioned a June 18 Instagram TV video of her 16-year-old coming home from the start of her internship at a “law firm.” The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star couldn’t be prouder. “Everything went well on [Riley’s] first day, so I guess it’s time for me to go home. My baby Riley & [Jazmine Robinson] will be in NYC for the summer. Pray for me y’all! #MyBabyIsGrowingUp.” While the caption was adorable, the real cuteness is in the video.

“What’s up, old lady? You back home from your first day at work? How was it?” Kandi asked her daughter in the clip, before peppering her daughter with the excited questions a mother might ask her child after their first day of kindergarten. “You got past your nervousness?” “Did you get along with everybody?” When Kandi asked for details about what Riley did, all she could stay is “normal” work. “I can’t tell you too much, honey. Okay?” said Riley, and her mother guessed it was due to “client privileged” information. “

Well, she’s working in a law firm. And that was her first day. And now she came home from a hard day’s work and threw her keys and her bag down. All riiiiight,” the Xscape singer said at the end of the video. Kandi has been quite the proud mother as of late. On May 14, the RHOA star shared a rare photo of her family – husband Todd Tucker, 45, Riley, and Ace Tucker, 3 – in honor of Riley making the honor roll. “I’m so proud of her for making the honor roll. Congrats to all the kids that made it. Can you believe 80% of the 11th grade at her school made honor roll?”

During this family photo shoot, Kandi’s clan also celebrated the present Todd gave Kandi for her 43rd birthday. “My hubby…gave me a great gift for my bday a couple of days early but I love this pic because the best gifts that I truly cherish are standing in front of it!” Kandi captioned a shot of her kids in front of a white Bentley truck. “I went and got my wife a car because she won’t treat herself,” Todd said on his Instagram. “She wants one, but don’t know which one, [and] didn’t really want to spend the money.”

“She’d rather invest it in something else, which is totally the way we roll. But sometimes you gotta treat yourself!” he added. Fans will have to keep an eye open to see what Todd does to celebrate Riley when she finishes her summer internship.