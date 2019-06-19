Jordyn Woods Cozies Up To Another Kardashian Lover After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

It’s been 4 months since Jordyn Woods admitted to kissing Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson, but on June 18, she was spotted out with yet another Kardashian ex-flame.

It looks like Jordyn Woods, 21, has been kicking it with yet another Kardashian ex. When publicist Elizabeth Woods shared a set of photos with the social media maven, fans couldn’t help but notice that Ray J, 38, the infamous ex of Kim Kardashian, 38, was seen in one of the photos! The Instagram slideshow post featured a number of high-profile celebrities, but five photos in — there was Ray J with his arm around 21-year-old Jordyn. You can see the post for yourself, below!

The surprising photo comes one day after Ray J made headlines after his sex tape with Kim was shockingly brought up at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards. It’s been 16 years since Kim K and then-boyfriend Ray J made a sex tape, and 12 years since it was leaked. Yet MTV Movie and TV Awards host Zachary Levi decided to beat the dead horse by joking about it all these years later because the “One Wish” singer happened to be in the house for the ceremony. However, Ray J is clearly ready to put the tape behind him, because he flipped the bird to the camera after hearing the joke.

We can only wonder what Kim thinks about her ex kicking it with Jordyn. It was in February of 2019 that Jordyn had a highly-publicized fallout with the Kar-Jenners, after Tristan Thompson kissed her on the lips while leaving his after-party in Los Angeles on Feb. 17. This was according to Jordyn’s side of the story, which she told in a March 1 interview on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Facebook show, Red Table Talk. Jordyn denied that sex (or a rumored lap dance) was involved, but the shocking confession was enough to forever change her relationship with Khloe and her sisters. Given that Tristan was the long-time boyfriend to Khloe Kardashian, 34, the Kardashian clan was simply unable to forgive her.

You can see Jordyn and Ray-J posting up together five photos into the slideshow. The new set of photos appeared to be from a film set, as Jordyn and her famous friends are going to be part of the television series, Hip Hop Squares. Jordyn posted her own clip from set where she stunned in a sparkling, lime green dress. “Filmin somethin fun today,” she wrote. Rick Ross, Michael Blackson and Golden Barbie were also on set that day.