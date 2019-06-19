Catherine Oxenberg Celebrates Conviction Of NXIVM Cult Leader Who Brainwashed Her Daughter

NXIVM leader Keith Raniere was found guilty on all charges on June 19, and Catherine Oxenberg, who battled to save her daughter India from his sex cult, celebrated the verdict outside the courthouse.

Catherine Oxenberg, the former Dynasty star who fought long and hard to break her daughter India, 28, free from NXIVM, was overjoyed when the sex cult’s leader Keith Raniere, 57, was found guilty on all charges in a NYC court on June 19. Speaking to reporters after the verdict, Catherine shared some choice words about the man who had his initials branded onto her daughter’s pelvic region. “F*** him. He’s done. F***ing a**hole,” Catherine forcefully declared to the gathered press.

Although Catherine’s daughter India wasn’t at the court to hear the verdict, according to the Daily Mail, the two spoke on the phone after, so she could share the happy news. “Guilty, guilty on all charges,” a beaming Catherine Oxenberg reportedly told her daughter India. “I’m so happy. How do you feel?” After listening to her daughter’s response, she said: “You’re in shock, I’m in shock, too. I love you.”

India’s ordeal with the cult started in 2011, when her mom took her to a meeting for a NXIVM motivational course to help her with her goal of becoming an entrepreneur. From there, she went deeper and deeper into the organization until she was lured into a secret society within the group. According to court records, not only was India branded with Keith’s initials, she was forced to turn over “collateral” to show her devotion to the leader and she was put on a diet of just 500 calories a day, and starved down to 107 pounds.

After six weeks of testimony against Keith, it took jurors just four hours to declare him guilty. Keith was charged with racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, attempted sex trafficking, forced labor conspiracy, and wire fraud conspiracy. Keith, who will be sentenced on September 25, is facing multiple life sentences. He will continue to be held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn without bail.