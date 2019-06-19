‘The Bachelor’s Sean & Catherine Lowe Expecting 3rd Child — See Sweet Baby Bump Pic

Sean and Catherine Lowe’s second son just turned one, but they already have a third child on the way! The ‘Bachelor’ alums announced their exciting pregnancy news on June 19.

Congratulations are in order for Sean Lowe, 35, and Catherine Giudici, 33 — they’re expecting another baby! The pair took to Instagram on June 19 to make the announcement, along with photos of Catherine showing off her already growing baby bump in a blue dress. “The first two have been pretty cool so why not a third?” Sean captioned his pic, while Catherine did a series of emojis along with the hashtag, “#PartyOfFive.” Sean and Catherine are already parents to Samuel, born in July 2016, and Isaiah, who was just born in May 2018.

Ever since Sean and Catherine first met on season 17 of The Bachelor, which was filmed in 2012 and aired in 2013, they’ve both been open about their desire to start a family. Sean proposed to Catherine during the show’s finale, and the two were married on Jan. 26, 2014. They remain the ONLY couple from The Bachelor to have gotten engaged on the show AND are still together today. Jason Mesnick and Arie Luyendyk Jr. also both met their current wives on The Bachelor, but the women they are with were originally the runner-ups on their respective seasons.

Sean and Catherine are very open about their personal lives on social media, and are often sharing photos of their adorable boys. They have not revealed the sex of their third baby just yet, but with them both wearing blue-hued outfits in the photos, fans are already speculating that it could be another boy.

With so few Bachelor and Bachelorette success stories, it’s incredible to see Catherine and Sean thriving after more than five years of marriage. We can’t wait to get a glimpse of their next little one!