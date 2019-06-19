Carrie Underwood Admits Having 3 Miscarriages Made Her ‘Kind Of Give Up’ On God

The journey to motherhood was a tumultuous one for Carrie Underwood & the mom of 2 reflected on the multiple miscarriages she’s faced in an honest, new interview.

Country music songstress Carrie Underwood, 36, is a proud parent to two children, but in a new interview, she reflected on the emotional and trying times she faced when first trying to grow her family, due to miscarriages. “I put a lot of stress on myself — I feel like a lot of moms do, a lot of women do,” she told People. The singer even admitted that she nearly lost her faith in God at one point. “The miscarriages made me get real with God and say, ‘Okay, I’m kind of giving up a little bit. If this isn’t meant to happen, then I need to accept that and know that someday I’ll understand why,'” she told the publication.

It was in September of 2018 that Carrie first revealed that she’d suffered through three miscarriages in less than two years with her husband, Mike Fisher, 39. She got honest about her experience while speaking with CBS News. At the time, the musician said that her faith hadn’t faltered. “That was the thing, in the beginning, it was like, ‘Okay, God, we know this is, just wasn’t Your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it,;” she told correspondent Tracy Smith.

However, Carrie’s dreams for a growing family came true when she once again became pregnant in 2018, and it came to full fruition. The star welcomed child No. 2, Jacob Bryan Fisher, in January of 2019 and shared a heart-melting message announcing the news. “Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday,” Carrie wrote on Instagram. “His mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed,” she wrote. The country singer and her former NHL player hubby already shared one son together, Isaiah Michael, who was born in 2015.

These days, Carrie is the picture of happiness and her family was absolutely beaming in their latest family snapshot. The singer shared the sweetest memory of Father’s Day with her 8.7 million Instagram followers. “Happy Father’s Day! @mfisher1212your boys sure do love you and are are so lucky to have you! ❤️” she sweetly wrote in one part of her caption.