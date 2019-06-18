DJ Official: 5 Things To Know About Grammy-Winning Producer, 26, Who Was Shot & Killed

The music world is mourning the shooting death of DJ Official, who was shot and killed in LA on Friday, June 14. He was only 26. Here’s 5 fast facts about the award-winning producer.

DJ Official died of multiple gunshot wounds on June 14, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, via KTLA. Since news of his death, hip hop and rap stars have taken to social media with messages of love and support. Learn more about the late producer, below.

1. DJ Official’s real name is Leslie Andre Wakefield Jr. —

He is a Grammy-winning and platinum music producer, who resided in LA at the time of his death. DJ Official was only 26.

2. What has been confirmed about his death? — According to KTLA, the Los Angeles Police Department said the victim was sitting inside a car with a man in his 20s in the 1900 block of 78th Street in South LA when a car pulled up next to them and several shots were fired, striking both men. The other man is in stable condition, LAPD Officer Tony Im said, according to KTLA. DJ Official’s grandfather told NBC Los Angeles, “All he did was go to work and come home. He didn’t belong to [a] gang or nothing like that.”

3. His producer credits include many A-list artists. — DJ Official’s production credits include songs that he’s worked on with Rich The Kid, Tyga, OT Genasis, Chris Brown and City Girls. He is listed as a composer on Cardi B‘s Grammy-winning debut album, Invasion of Privacy. DJ Official is also listed as a composer on YG‘s (2018) Stay Dangerous album and DJ Mustard‘s (2017) album The Ghetto, as well as Mustard’s (2019) track “100 Bands”, which features Quavo, 21 Savage, Meek Mill and YG.

4. DJ Official was a father. — He is survived by his newborn son, Andrew Zane Wakefield, who he’s shared on his official Instagram page. The producer shared a photo of his son on March 3, which marked his first month on earth. DJ Official shared a photo with a woman who he implied is Andrew’s mother, but did not identify her. It’s unclear if the two were married.

5. His industry friends and colleagues have expressed their condolences via Instagram. — “How the f—k they gon’ take @prodbyofficial?” Ty Dolla $ign wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with the producer. “Who the f—k was mad at my bro? A father, a successful producer, a solid homie who meant a lot to all of us… We had so much fun on this tour and every time I ran into u it was love and good vibes. LONG LIVE OFFICIAL.” DJ Mustard shared: “I’m beyond hurt I’m devastated I’m sick to my stomach I love you lil bro forever @prodbyofficial.” YG posted a photo of the producer, writing, “Long live our talented lil bro.”