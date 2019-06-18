Shawn Mendes tweeted a 19-second clip of him getting steamy with Camila Cabello for an unnamed project on June 18 and fans are losing their minds.

Shawn Mendes sent his fans into a frenzy on June 18 when he posted a snippet on social media of what appears to be a music video featuring him and fellow pop star, Camila Cabello. The 20-year-old “In My Blood” singer tweeted the 19-second footage without a caption or a comment. In the clip the duo seem inches away from kissing in one shot. In another, Shawn looks sad as he dons a leather jacket. In yet another shot Camila, 22, looks wistful in a waitress uniform, standing behind a diner counter.

Within minutes, Shawn’s fans flooded his Twitter account with questions. “WHAT IS THIS?” one person tweeted. “WHATEVER IT IS, IT’S EXACTLY WHAT I DESERVE,” the person added before demanding, “SHAWN JUST SPILL IT OUT BOY.” “I have so many questions idk [sic] where to start,” another fan tweeted. Yet another person just tweeted possible scenarios at the singer, “Collab? Relationship? A fanfic?”

The new tweet comes weeks after the two were spotted chatting in Los Angeles. On May 27 a fan tweeted a photo of the singers deep in conversation on a restaurant patio, adding, “SHAWNMILA IN LA OMG.” Those fans who are hopefully that the singers may be romantically involved should note that the “Havana” star is reportedly in a relationship with British dating couch, Matthew Hussey.

SHAWN JUST SPILL IT OUT BOY — Mendes Updates (@SMendesQandA) June 18, 2019

Collab? Relationship? A fanfic? — Shawn Mendes Argentina Oficial (@ShawnMendessArg) June 18, 2019

On June 18 it was revealed that Camilo has paired up with another singer – Ed Sheeran – on his upcoming No. 6 Collaborations Project album, which comes out on July 12. Ed, 28, shared the track list on his Instagram page and one song, “South of the Border” features the vocals of Camila and Cardi B. In the meantime, while Shawn and Ed were teasing collabs with Camila, the lady herself was living her best life in Cannes, France. The singer looked fabulous in a jumpsuit with a plunging neckline at the 2019 Cannes Lions Festival. She captioned a photo of herself on Instagram, “I know nothing.”

When it comes to a Shawn Mendes collaboration, at the moment Camila knows a whole lot more than their fans combined!