Rob Kardashian Inspired To Start Working Out Again After Sexy Tweets With Natti Natasha

Rob Kardashian is back in the gym and taking on a new fitness challenge — and his sudden surge of motivation has everything to do with sexy Latin pop star Natti Natasha.

Rob Kardashian, 32, and Natti Natasha, 32, have been flirting on Twitter ever since Rob praised her publicly on June 4. They haven’t actually gone on a date yet, but the excitement of the possible new romance has given Rob the push he needed to get back in the gym. A source close to the reluctant reality star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’s on a mission to “transform his body” and he’s planning to hit the gym almost every day for the next month.

“Rob is taking on a new fitness challenge and has committed to working out six days a week for the next 30 days,” says our source. “He’s determined to lose a bunch of weight. He’ll be doing HIIT because it really helps burn fat and up your metabolism and that’s what Rob wants. His goals are realistic, he’s not expecting to have his six pack back in one month but ultimately that’s his goal, he would love to have a six pack again.”

“Rob’s already been back in the gym and eating healthy but he wants to take it up a notch and really transform his body, that’s why he’s doing this challenge. His family’s overjoyed to see him excited and motivated like this, he was stuck in a rut for so long but he’s embracing life again and they’re so happy. Ultimately Rob is doing this for himself but there’s no doubt Rob’s flirtation with Natti Natasha has helped give him a good kickstart as far as motivation, the attention from her has been fantastic for him,” our source adds.

Rob’s flirting with Natti Natasha hasn’t gone unnoticed by his fans — or his famous family. When Natti left a comment for Rob on Father’s Day, which included the promise “see you soon”, a fan sent the exchange to Khloe Kardashian, 34, to make sure she hadn’t missed it. Khloe quickly left her own comment on her little brother’s Twitter page, writing: “Rob what’s going on here?!?! Who is this girl?” and “See you soon? Ugh hum”. Rob didn’t hesitate to clap back. He promptly tweeted at her: “Do I know you?” in an effort to get her to back off. His shutdown seems to have worked because Khloe let him have the last word.