Rob Kardashian Inspired To Start Working Out Again After Sexy Tweets With Natti Natasha
Rob Kardashian is back in the gym and taking on a new fitness challenge — and his sudden surge of motivation has everything to do with sexy Latin pop star Natti Natasha.
Rob Kardashian, 32, and Natti Natasha, 32, have been flirting on Twitter ever since Rob praised her publicly on June 4. They haven’t actually gone on a date yet, but the excitement of the possible new romance has given Rob the push he needed to get back in the gym. A source close to the reluctant reality star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’s on a mission to “transform his body” and he’s planning to hit the gym almost every day for the next month.
Rob’s flirting with Natti Natasha hasn’t gone unnoticed by his fans — or his famous family. When Natti left a comment for Rob on Father’s Day, which included the promise “see you soon”, a fan sent the exchange to Khloe Kardashian, 34, to make sure she hadn’t missed it. Khloe quickly left her own comment on her little brother’s Twitter page, writing: “Rob what’s going on here?!?! Who is this girl?” and “See you soon? Ugh hum”. Rob didn’t hesitate to clap back. He promptly tweeted at her: “Do I know you?” in an effort to get her to back off. His shutdown seems to have worked because Khloe let him have the last word.