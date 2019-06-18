Lily James & Kate McKinnon looked gorgeous on the red carpet of the ‘Yesterday’ premiere in London on June 18, when both ladies opted to wear sheer dresses!

The gorgeous leading ladies of the highly anticipated new film, Yesterday, Lily James, 30, and Kate McKinnon, 35, attended the London premiere of the film at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, on June 18. Both of the actresses opted to wear sheer dresses for the premiere of the film, which is based around The Beatles. Lily looked stunning in a sheer white custom Burberry dress which featured sheer long sleeves and a sheer bodice with a turtleneck, completely embellished with crystals. On top of the sheer underlay was a silk cream dress with a plunging V-neckline and white lace panels covering her chest. From her chest down, the dress flowed into a cream satin slip that was covered in quirky medallions that had British slogans written across them. The bottom half of the frock featured a sheer lace hem, while the sides and front of the dress featured slits. She topped her look off with gorgeous white pointy-toed pumps with gold points and gold ankle-straps, dazzling diamond earrings, and a slicked back low bun.

Meanwhile, Kate looked just as fabulous when she rocked a tight sheer black Akris gown that hugged her petite frame perfectly. Kate’s sleeveless black gown featured an insanely plunging V-neckline that ended at her belly button and she chose to go completely braless underneath. The bodice of the dress showed off ample cleavage, which was slightly covered by a thin, see-through sheer overlay. The sides of the dress were cutout, showing off Kate’s tiny waist, and were covered with the same sheer overlay. From her waist down, the slinky dress flowed into a straight fitted skirt, highlighting her frame to perfection, and showing off her long legs through a high slit on the side of the skirt.

Kate topped her look off with little accessories except for diamond drop earrings, but her glam made up for it. She threw her gorgeous blonde hair up into a messy bun, leaving the top of her head up in a bouffant with major volume. As for her makeup, she sported a seriously dark black smokey eye, with black shadow covering her entire lids.

Both of these blonde beauties looked fabulous in their sheer frocks on the red carpet and they were accompanied by Ed Sheeran and Himesh Patel, who both looked dapper in fitted suits with sneakers.