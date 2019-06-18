Kate Middleton, The Queen, Princess Beatrice, & Eugenie All Rock Blue For Royal Ascot — See Pics

The royal family are off to the races & looking stylish as ever! Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth, & more royals opted to wear blue on the special day. Which look is your favorite?

The Royal Ascot is underway and nearly the entire royal family arrived in coordinated blue ensembles. Kate Middleton, 37, attended the kick-off on June 18 as did her husband, Prince William, 36, where blue proved to be the color of the day. Kate looked incredible in a flowing, pastel dress by Elie Saab which featured sheer sleeves and a tulle overlay. The dress reached just below her ankles, leaving her stylish silver heels to be visible. The Duchess of Cambridge kept her entire outfit on theme, choosing to don a pale blue hat with floral detailing. Kate even accessorized her look with diamond drop earrings by Kiki McDonough. William was in attendance with her, and even he let a pop of blue show through thanks to his undershirt.

Queen Elizabeth, 93, kept the blue theme going as she arrived, looking lovely in a long-line, baby blue coat and white gloves. She donned a circular, wide-brimmed hat of the same hue, and of course, accessorized to perfection. The queen opted for black accessories at Royal Ascot, and was seen wearing chic black slides and a black handbag. Per usual — the Queen looked stylish and put together from head-to-toe.

Royal sisters Princess Beatrice, 30, and Princess Eugenie, 29, arrived together in twinning outfits, although they each opted for different shades of blue. Beatrice’s dress featured a deeper hue and was paired with a vibrant yellow hat. Meanwhile, Eugenie donned a blue dress from Maje which featured more of a pastel shade, and she chose to match her hat to the ensemble perfectly. Both ladies paired their frocks with nude stilettos with studded embellishment.

Royal Ascot is one of the most anticipated and revered events of the year in the U.K, attracting many of the world’s finest racehorses to compete for millions of pounds in prize money. Writing in the opening day’s official race programme, the Queen said: “Racing began at Ascot over 300 years ago and while much has changed, the horses remain the stars, thrilling us with their beauty, brilliance and courage. The quality and depth of competition at the royal meeting has also continued to prosper, with eight group one races taking place this week.” See her gorgeous look from the day, and more royal looks, above!