Kandi Burruss Is All Smiles In Rare Family Photo With Stepdaughter, 23, & Son, 3 — Sweet Pic

It’s not all that often that fans get to see photos of Kandi Burruss and her stepdaughter, Kaela, but the reality star shared the sweetest snap to celebrate Kaela’s 23rd birthday on June 17!

Kandi Burruss has a special relationship with her husband, Todd Tucker’s, daughter from a previous relationship, Kaela Tucker, and she proved it by showering the 23-year-old with love on her birthday, June 17. After sending Kaela a happy birthday message, she posted a sweet photo with her, and in the pic, they’re adorably being photobombed by Kandi and Todd’s three-year-old son, Ace. “One time for the Birthday Girl!” Kandi captioned the pic. “Ace refused to let us take this pic with just Kaela & I. #Funtimes.”

In the pic, Kaela looked so grown up and gorgeous in a gold fringed jumpsuit, while Kandi was stunning in her form-fitting, floral dress, which showed off some perky cleavage! Earlier in the day, the Xscape singer gushed over Kaela in another post, where she wrote, “I can’t believe you’re 23 already. Time is flying! I pray that this year is the year all your dreams start to manifest. Make this next year your best year! Love you! Give her some birthday love y’all.”

In addition to Kaela and Ace, Kandi also has another daughter, Riley, 16, from a previous relationship. In the past, she’s been criticized for sharing photos of Riley and Ace, while seemingly leaving Kaela out. However, she has made sure to shut down the negativity.

“I hate when y’all do that,” Kandi wrote in 2018, after a fan asked why Kaela was “left out” of a family outing. “She is fine. She went to see her mom in New York and that’s the only reason why she wasn’t at the concert if you must know.”