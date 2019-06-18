Jordyn Woods Hopes Her ‘Truth’ Will ‘Shine’ When Tristan Thompson Scandal Plays Out On ‘KUWTK’

Jordyn Woods is actually not dreading the Season 16 finale of ‘KUWTK,’ which will expose the KarJenners’ initial reactions to her and Tristan Thompson’s scandal. Instead, Jordyn is hoping that viewers will see the ‘real’ her.

We’re just days away from seeing Jordyn Woods’ side of the story four months after she kissed Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson, 28 — and she’s not breaking a sweat. “Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it. Everyone has the right to speak their truth,” Jordyn told Entertainment Tonight on June 17, ahead of Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ two-part Season 16 finale that’ll air on June 23. “Hopefully, like myself, and the real me will shine.” The entrepreneur even offered a few philosophies, post-life with ex best friend Kylie Jenner, 21.

“Life moves on. Money doesn’t stop. The world doesn’t stop. And hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward,” Jordyn continued to tell ET. Jordyn has been doing nothing but going forward after moving out of Kylie’s home — she launched an eyelash collection with Eylure, landed a role on Grown-ish and isn’t hanging around the KarJenners anymore (well, except for that one run-in with Kylie at Stassie Karanikolaou’s birthday on June 7). Reflecting on her recent career moves, Jordyn said she has been “staying busy, staying positive and just working,” and thought that she hasn’t “ever been more busy.”

As it continues to look like Jordyn’s breakup with the KarJenner family will be a permanent one, Jordyn said,: “Hopefully, the sky’s the limit for the future. [I’m] trying new things, getting into acting, I have my active-wear line, more designing, and just moving forward and keeping positive people around me. I mean life is short, you know, tomorrow is not promised, so just always stay as positive as possible.”

"I knew who he was. I never in a million years thought that's who she was." The Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson cheating scandal is coming to light on #KUWTK. https://t.co/EuqEJa3jvC pic.twitter.com/P3fjpOsNND — E! News (@enews) June 17, 2019

But the Season 16 finale trailer looked anything but positive after it was released on June 17. In regards to Tristan and Jordyn’s scandal, Khloe wiped away a tear as she said, “It just sucks that it has to be so public.” But she said an especially chilling line during the sneak peek clip: “I knew who he was. I never in a million years thought that’s who she was.”

ICYMI, Jordyn’s fallout with the KarJenners happened after Tristan kissed her on the lips while leaving his after-party in Los Angeles on Feb. 17 — this is according to Jordyn’s side of the story, which she told in a March 1 interview on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Facebook show, Red Table Talk. Jordyn denied that sex (or a rumored lap dance) was involved, but the shocking confession was enough to forever change her relationship with Khloe and her sisters. However, “there is no more drama between Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods and there was absolutely no drama that happened” at Stassie’s birthday party, a source close to Kylie had EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.