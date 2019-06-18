Jenelle Evans Shares ‘Memories’ Of Daughter Ensley, 2, With David Eason: This Moment Will ‘Never Fade’

Jenelle Evans took to Instagram on June 18 to reminisce and share some sweet photos of her husband David Eason cuddling up to their two-year-old daughter Ensley as she struggles with missing her kids during her public custody battle.

Jenelle Evans, 27, seemed to be missing her daughter Ensley, 2, on June 18 and at the same time tried to prove a point when she posted some pics of the tot lovingly cuddling up to David Eason, 30. In the photos, the little brunette girl is wearing sunglasses and smiling as her dad smiles back at her while holding her close and kissing her forehead. “#MemoriesNeverFade💓👧🏻,” Jenelle captioned the pics. The snapshots show the tender loving side of David, which is quite the contrast from how a lot of the public sees him after some of the headline-making situations he’s had over the past year.

One of those situations includes David’s shooting and killing of Jenelle’s dog, Nugget, before he claimed it snapped at Ensley. The shocking occurrence is what led to Child Protective Services getting involved, causing Jenelle and David to go to court and lose current custody of all of their children, including Jenelle’s sons Jace, 9, who is staying with her mother Barbara, and Kaiser, 4, who is staying with his father Nathan Griffith, 31, and Ensley, who is also staying with Barbara, at the end of May.

Since the kids were taken out of Jenelle and David’s house, Barbara and Nathan have been sharing photos of moments they’ve been having with them on social media. From a visit to the aquarium to taking a swim in a pool, the kids seem to be enjoying the start of the summer with various activities as Jenelle and David work on getting them back.

In addition to Jace, Kaiser and Ensley, Jenelle and David lost temporary custody of David’s daughter from a previous relationship, Maryssa. There’s no official word yet on when and/or if Jenelle and David will definitely get custody of the children in the future, but we’ll be updating as more info comes along.