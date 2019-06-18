‘Teen Mom 2’s Javi Marroquin Is Engaged To Girlfriend Lauren Comeau — See Ring Pic

It looks like Kailyn Lowry’s ex is officially off the market because Javi Marroquin just revealed that he and his girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, are engaged!

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin is engaged! He revealed, via Instagram, that he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, on June 17, and she said yes. “June 17th I asked my best friend to marry me. @lauren3elizabeth#linkinbio for all the details… Our sleepless (mainly yours) nights… our endless laughs… and our countless jokes to each other now can be forever. Without you, our gym wouldn’t be possible. Without you we wouldn’t have a place to call home.”

He continued, “Most importantly, without you, we wouldn’t be complete. Thank you for being the greatest mom to Eli and now (soon to be) stepmom to Lincoln. I feared not finding someone that would love me and linc the way you do. Never have I questioned that with you. Thank you for everything you do for this family. I can’t believe I’m this lucky,” he wrote, alongside a picture of the happy couple.”

Then, after he posted the news, Lauren commented and wrote, “Also! I can’t believe I’m lucky enough to annoy you for the rest of our lives!!! #prankwars forever ! Ima have to find me a new movie partner though.”

Javi and Lauren have been dating since 2017, and it was in May 2018 that they announced they were expecting their first child together. Lauren then gave birth to baby Eli in November of that same year. Before dating Lauren, Javi was married to Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, whom he shares 5-year-old son Lincoln with. After getting married in 2012, Kailyn, 27, filed for divorce in 2015, and her split with Javi was finalized in late 2016.