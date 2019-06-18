‘RHOA’: Gail ‘Yovanna’ Momplaisir Reveals Why She’d Be A Perfect Addition To The Cast

Gail ‘Yovanna’ Momplaisir is reportedly set to star on ‘RHOA’ as a ‘friend’ in Season 12, but she would ‘absolutely’ accept a promotion to become a full-time cast member. She even stressed how much of a ‘great time’ she had on Season 11!

Gail “Yovanna” Momplaisir’s lips are sealed on whether or not she’ll be returning for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta since filming is underway, yet only spoke optimistically in regards to her future with Bravo. “Well, [Bravo] reached out to me last year, and so last year was the first time I ever had any discussion with the Bravo team about coming on the show. I had a great time last season,” Yovanna EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “[I] wouldn’t have a problem coming back this year obviously, so it’s all…I guess it’s up to the viewers and the executives at this point, so I can’t confirm or deny anything just yet.” While Gail has to remain hush hush, we’ve already reported that Gail is set to join the RHOA cast in a “friend” role, according to our source!

Reflecting on her appearances in Season 11, Gail told HollywoodLife, “But know I had a great time, like I said last season. Yeah, I definitely look forward to coming back this year.” But would Gail be ready to hold a peach, the coveted fruit given to full-time cast members of RHOA? “Absolutely. If you’re going to do the show, that’s the whole concept behind it,” the former Bridezillas star admitted. “So if that’s an opportunity, I mean, hell yeah.” And Yovanna knows why she’s right for the job — listen up, Andy Cohen!

“Well, I’m a realist for sure, so I don’t have a problem speaking my mind. And I don’t back down. I’m not afraid to stand up for what’s right,” she explained. We saw this trait put into action when Eva Marcille couldn’t recall going to college with Yovanna at NeNe Leakes’ dinner party in a Dec. 2018 episode of RHOA. “So my question is, when we first sat down, you said, ‘Very nice to meet you,’ as if it was the very first time that you met me,” Yovanna told Eva at the table, whose memory was still not budging. Insulted, Yovanna snapped back, “That’s impossible! I mean, I was that b**ch! I was Yovanna from Clark! C-A-U! I’m just trying to understand why she never spoke!”

As we’ve told you before, NeNe’s beef with her fellow castmates (specifically Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore) helped land Yovanna a spot on the show again. “Everyone, including Nene, felt that Nene really needed someone in her corner and an alliance, so producers heard her and now Gail will be joining the ladies which NeNe is really excited about,” our source close to RHOA had EXCLUSIVELY told us, who pointed out that the two ladies have been “good friends for awhile.”