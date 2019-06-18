Taylor Swift Reveals How She Ended Feud With Katy Perry & Why They Went Public With it

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift’s feud-ending hug at the end of the ‘You Need To Calm Down’ video left fans stunned, but according to Taylor, these former-frenemies had settled their bad blood a long time ago.

“Well, we have been on really good terms for a while,” Taylor Swift, 29, said when explaining her reconciliation with Katy Perry, 34, on the June 18 episode of BBC 1’s Breakfast Show. “She sent me this beautiful note and an olive branch to me the opening night of the Reputation stadium tour a while ago. And from then on, we’ve been on good terms, and we hadn’t seen each other, though. So, the first time we saw each other was at this party and when we saw each other, it was just very clear to both of us that everything was different, that we had grown up, that we had grown past allowing ourselves to sort of be pitted against each other.”

“It just was really, really clear that we remembered how much we had in common,” Taylor told BBA 1 radio host Greg James. “So both of us have been in [a] really good place for a while, but we didn’t – I don’t know if either of us knew if we were going to talk about it publicly. So, when I thought of this concept for the [“You Need To Calm Down”] video and I wrote the treatment, I thought of this idea. I thought, ‘you know, I’m just going to ask her if she’d be interested in this,’ but I would be totally fine if she’d rather keep it private and keep it between us.”

“But I sent it to her, and you know, she was like, ‘I Would love for us to be a symbol of redemptions and forgiveness!’ And I felt the same way about it,” Taylor added. “Basically, [the treatment] was like a long synopsis of the entire video. And I didn’t think of the burger and fries costume until she wore the burger – she wore that Jeremy [Scott] burger to the Met Gala after-party, and I was, like, ‘that is amazing.’ It felt very punk rock to me, like her wearing that. Like, ‘that’s really, really cool’ and funny. I kept thinking, you know, we are going to have this moment in the video, and if it’s too on the nose, if it’s too us wearing normal clothes and hugging, it won’t really fit into this video is very wacky and very surreal and fun and playful.”

"I would love for us to be a symbol of redemption and forgiveness" 💕@TaylorSwift13 tells @GregJames about @KatyPerry's surprise appearance in her new video 😍 pic.twitter.com/ZzXCJSD8bj — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) June 17, 2019

“So, I was like, ‘can we do a burger and fries as a metaphor for two people who belong together?’ And people who are like a perfect pair?” added Taylor. “And she thought it was really funny! So we did it. And I think that the metaphor of us being like, you know, searching for someone you have something in common with and seeing them having it be originally represented is funny.”

Never doubt the power of extending an olive branch — literally. “Hey, old friend– I’ve been doing some thinking on past miscommunications and feelings between us and wanted to clear the air,” Katy wrote in a note she attached to the actual olive branch she mailed Taylor in May 2018. While this grand gesture seemingly ended their feud, as Taylor said, the two didn’t really make a public statement until a year later. Taylor added Katy to her Spotify Playlist – the 2019 equivalent of a digital friendship bracelet – in May 2018 and Katy toasted their renewed friendship with cookies. While those gestures are all well in good, it would take that hug between these “BFFs” — aka Burger and French Fries — to signal the end of one of the longest feuds in recent pop music history.