Gwen Stefani Wishes Her ‘Favorite Human’ Blake Shelton A Happy Birthday: ‘Can’t Believe You’re Mine’

It’s Blake Shelton’s birthday, and you best believe that Gwen Stefani had a gushy Instagram post prepared. Blake even gets a kiss at the end of the slideshow…but it didn’t come from Gwen’s lips!

Blake Shelton had no shortage of birthday love as he rang in his 43rd year. His girlfriend of nearly four years, Gwen Stefani, 49, took to Instagram to post a slideshow filled with handsome photos of Blake (including two throwbacks), silly romantic memories, and even a video of a seal planting a kiss on the birthday boy’s cheek on June 18. “Happy b day to my favorite human!!! Can’t believe your mine ❤️🤷‍♀️,” Gwen captioned the birthday roundup, and threw in hashtags like #gemini (Blake’s astrological sign) and #greatestguyiknow. The “Hollaback Girl” singer even revealed where she and Blake celebrated the special day!

“Thank u shedd aquarium Chicago for an amazing unexpected b day tour!!!” Gwen added in her caption, referring to Chiago’s Shedd Aquarium (the seal sure looked happy to meet Blake). But the pop star wasn’t the only one to give Blake a birthday shout-out, as patients from the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals put together a sweet video for the country singer. “Happy birthday and thank you for supporting kids like me,” one of the video’s adorable stars said, in honor of Blake’s philanthropic heart. He reposted the video to his Instagram, writing, “Thank you @cmnhospitals for the best birthday video ever.”

Through the Children’s Hospital Foundation, the “God’s Country” singer donated $600,000 to the Jimmy Everest Cancer Center in 2016, and even launched the Blake Shelton Cancer Research Program at the Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma University in Dec. 2018. The cause is close to Blake’s heart, as his three-year-old cousin, Aspen Van Horn, had to be treated for a neuroblastoma tumor at just the age of five.

As you can see in the photos above, Blake and Gwen’s bond is tighter than ever — and they’re about to be even closer. Gwen is returning back to where the magic all began: the coach’s seat on The Voice, right next to Blake! After last serving as a judge and coach in Season 12, Gwen will be replacing Adam Levine for Season 17. Still, it’s a bittersweet trade-off for Blake, who has starred on every season of the singing competition show alongside Adam.

“Blake is friends with Adam and that will not change. He’ll miss the banter with Adam, but Blake is going to love working with Gwen again,” a source close to Blake EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Blake is looking forward to being tested by Gwen, because that’s going to add a real fun element to the show.”