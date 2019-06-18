‘Good Trouble’s Josh Pence: A ‘New Journey’ For Dennis, ‘Romantic Interests’ & More Season 2 Scoop

The wait for more ‘Good Trouble’ is finally over. Season 2 premieres June 18 and HL got EXCLUSIVE scoop from star Josh Pence on what’s ahead for Dennis, a possible Davia romance, and more.

Good Trouble fans were heartbroken watching Dennis hit rock bottom at the end of last season. Dennis checked himself into the hospital after sending an emotional apology on his ex-wife’s voicemail. Davia rushed to his side and he opened up to her for the first time about his mental health struggles. When season 2 begins, not that much time has gone by since the season 1 finale. “I mean, almost not a moment has passed,” Josh Pence told HollywoodLife. “With Dennis, we’re really picking up right where we left off with Davia. He’s really beginning this new journey, but he is definitely trying to lean on at least one person around him, obviously, who is Davia. She just won’t let up and she’s very invested in Dennis and helping him recover. I think because she’s sort of the only one laden with this secret that he is carrying, she feels a personal responsibility to sort of pull him out of the muck and mire and just get him back out into the world. I don’t want to give too much away, but we definitely get into some more romantic interests in the second season. Things are going to get a little bit complicated.”

Since the hit Freeform show started, fans have shipped Dennis and Davia as a couple. They’re already close friends and their chemistry is incredible. HollywoodLife asked Josh about his thoughts on a possible relationship between them. “You know, I would love to see it go there if that’s where it goes once things are healed,” Josh continued. “It’s hard because I think you help make another person the best version of themselves, but at the same time, I don’t think we can look to somebody to complete us. It’s sort of like this push-pull and this complication with Dennis and Davia, where I would love to see them together because I think they’re so compatible on so many levels. I think they’re both no bullsh*t, they have no fear in just kind of getting in each other’s business in a really refreshing way, you know? They love to sing together and make music together. I do think for the longevity of any kind of relationship, you want to start off in a really good, clean place, and she’s still figuring her end of things out. It’s kind of like two people who could be great together, who just need timing to be on their side.”

The first season showed a few glimpses of Dennis’s past with his ex-wife and son, who tragically died from cancer. Dennis was a completely different person in the past. He’s carried around the guilt of being a terrible husband and a bad father. Dennis will be trying to come to terms with his guilt and that means more flashbacks in season 2.

“We will start going back in time and we’ll see the old Dennis,” Josh teased. “We’ll see who he was before this massive event kind of railroaded him and just sent his life careening in a totally different direction and sent him trying to figure out who he is all of a sudden.” He also noted that his relationship with his ex-wife will be explored. “There’s something from the past with them [Dennis and his ex-wife] that helps fill in some of the gaps in the present. As far as the future goes, it gets a bit more complicated. Losing a child is a very, very difficult thing obviously. You’re bound for life. This is somebody who will be in your life forever, no matter what. So, I think just to see him trying to tie up those loose ends and we’re going to see a little bit more of her. We see a little bit more of Jen and Davia. There’s a lot of satellites orbiting around our planet at the moment.” Good Trouble airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Freeform.