Taco Bell Giving Away Free Tacos On June 18: What Kinds Are Being Offered & More To Know

Eat up! Thanks to the Golden State Warriors ‘stealing’ Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Taco Bell is giving away a free taco on June 18. Don’t wind up hungry — find out how to score your own tasty snack.

While the Golden State Warriors failed to win the 2019 NBA Championship, the team has won the hearts of millions of Taco Bell fans everywhere. Thanks to Taco Bell’s “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco,” the restaurant chain is giving away a free taco on June 18 because the Warriors “stole” Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Because of this victory, fans can go into any participating Taco Bell between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time and get a free Doritos Locos taco, according to Money.com. While it’s not the Larry O’Brien championship trophy, perhaps Seth Curry, Draymond Green and the rest of the Dubs nation can drown their sorrows with a tasty snack?

Fans can get whatever flavor of Doritos Locos taco they want: Cool Ranch, Fiery Doritos Locos, or the original Nacho Cheese. However, since the greatest two words in the English language are “free tacos,” expect long lines at your local Taco Bell. Thankfully, Taco Bell also says that the free taco deal is also available all day for customers who order online via the Taco Bell App or the website. So, don’t get left feeling hungry – get your free taco on June 18!

The Warriors ensured that everyone would get a free taco after “stealing” Game 2 in Toronto. The 109-104 road victory was one of the two games the Warriors would take in the best-of-seven series, with their second W coming in Game 5. Now, that game was more of a “steal,” as the Dubs barely squeaked by the Raptors, 106-105. While that looked like the start of a possible comeback by Golden State, Toronto would take Game 6 and win its first NBA Championship. Afterward, Steph Curry would say that “losing hurts no matter what the situation is in,” but would say he was still “proud of the way we fought to the end. This 5-year run has been awesome, but I definitely don’t think it’s over.” Aww. Someone go get that sad man a taco!

A game was stolen…And so were tacos. Stop into Taco Bell on June 18 from 2-6PM to score your free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Or better yet, any time online or on the app. pic.twitter.com/L9i7430XtY — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 3, 2019

Taco Bell’s “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion comes after Chipotle attempted to give away $1 million worth of free burritos. The chain ran a promotion during the NBA Finals. Whenever an on-air announcer said the word “free,” @chipotletweets would then tweet out a unique code that would give fans a chance of scoring a free burrito. “We know that basketball fans are some of the most passionate fans in sports, so we’re putting even more, about one million dollars more, on the line by ‘freeting’ through these final games,” Chipotle chief marketing officer Chris Brandt said in a statement. Well, the time for burritos is over, because it’s time to go get some free tacos!