Disney Channel & Disney Junior Stars Coming To D23 Expo 2019: Meg Donnelly & More

D23 Expo is right around the corner and HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal the Disney Channel and Disney Junior stars who will be meeting with fans this year.

The biggest event of the year for Disney fans — D23 Expo — will take place August 23 to August 25 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. There is something for every Disney fan at D23. HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY unveiling the Disney Channel and Disney Junior stars headed to D23. Disney Channel and Disney Junior have a star-studded lineup planned for D23. Starting on August 23, fans can meet the young stars of Raven’s Home and the cast of Disney Channel’s newest series Just Roll With It.

On August 24, fans are invited to hop over to Stage 28 where Amphibia stars Disney legend Bill Farmer, Amanda Leighton, and Justin Felbinger and series creator/executive producer Matt Braly will join Big City Greens cast members Marieve Herington and Bob Joles, and creators/executive producers Chris and Shane Houghton for a lively Q&A session featuring the one-and-only Kermit the Frog. Cast members from Disney’s DuckTales and the hit Disney Channel series Sydney to the Max and Coop & Cami Ask the World will be on hand to meet fans and take pictures in the Walt Disney Television booth. The final day of D23, August 25, fans will be able to meet the stars of Disney’s Big Hero 6 The Series. Cast members from Disney Channel Original Movie ZOMBIES and the Disney Channel series BUNK’D will also be in attendance.

Friday, August 23

9 a.m. — Fancy Nancy character appearance

10 a.m. — Vampirina character appearance

12 p.m. — Just Roll With It stars Suzi Barrett, Tobie Windham, Ramon Reed, and Kaylin Hayman

3 p.m. — Raven’s Home stars Navia Robinson, Issac Ryan Brown, Jason Maybaum, and Sky Katz

Saturday, August 24

9 a.m. — Vampirina character appearance

10 a.m. — Fancy Nancy character appearance

11 a.m. — Sydney to the Max stars Ruth Righi, Ava Kolker, Jackson Dollinger, and Christian J. Simon

12 p.m. — Coop & Cami Ask the World stars Dakota Lotus, Ruby Rose Turner, Olivia Sanabia, Albert Tsai, Paxton Booth, and Rebecca Metz

5 p.m. — DuckTales stars Bobby Moynihan and Toks Olagundoye

Sunday, August 25

9 a.m. — Big Hero 6 The Series stars Genesis Rodriguez and Brooks Whelan

10 a.m. — ZOMBIES stars Meg Donnelly, Kylee Russell, and Carla Jeffery

1 p.m. — BUNK’D stars Miranda May, Mallory James Mahoney, Raphael Alejandro, Will Buie Jr., Shelby Simmons, Scarlett Estevez, and Israel Johnson

3 p.m. —Vampirina character appearance

4 p.m. — Fancy Nancy character appearance

This schedule is subject to change. In addition, limited edition t-shirts featuring classic Disney Channel favorites will be available for purchase exclusively for D23 Expo attendees.