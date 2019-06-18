Chloe Green Shows Off Sexy Bikini Bod On A Yacht After Rumors Of Trouble In Jeremy Meeks Romance

Chloe Green hit the high seas & looked incredible during her latest yacht trip! The fashion maven donned a tiny blue bikini for the excursion & shared a sexy picture from the day to Instagram.

Chloe Green is one hot mama. The 28-year-old Topshop heiress and girlfriend to ‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks, 35, gifted her Instagram followers with a new snapshot on June 18 and she looked incredible! The social media star was seen rocking a royal blue swimsuit that showed off her flawless bod and hugged all the right places. The picturesque image showed Chloe standing on the back of a massive yacht, giving the camera a sultry stare. While the ocean looked beautiful, Chloe proved to be the real view and was tanned and toned from head-to-toe. The mother of one appeared to be in tip-top shape! Chloe captioned her post with a dolphin emoji, clearly excited to be spending some time by the ocean.

The gorgeous bikini snapshot arrived after she and Jeremy attempted to defend their relationship with a selfie together. In the May 14 pic, a shirtless Jeremy and what appears to be a shirtless Chloe can be seen hugging and posing in front of a lake. “We are still very much in love lol,” he insisted in the caption for the romantic snapshot.

Break up rumors surrounding Jeremy and Chloe started after Chloe, who is the daughter of billionaire retail stores owner, Sir Philip Green, was seen not wearing her engagement ring in an Instagram pic she posted on Apr. 30. Soon after, speculation became even more intense on May 14, when Jeremy posed on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in France with gorgeous Romanian model Andreea Sasu.

Judging from Chloe’s carefree yacht snapshot, all is well in her world! Her man Jeremy may not have been photographed with her, but who knows — maybe he was on the other side of the lens.