Cara Delevingne Gushes Over ‘Special Woman’ Ashley Benson: ‘She Showed Me What Real Love Is’

Just days after Cara Delevingne publicly confirmed her relationship with Ashley Benson, she gushed over the blonde bombshell in a sweet speech at the 2010 TrevorLIVE Gala.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are in love and they’re letting the world know it! The ladies attended the TrevorLIVE Gala on June 17, and although they walked the red carpet separately, Cara made sure to give the Pretty Little Liars actress a shoutout in her speech at the event. She didn’t say Ashley’s name, but she did confirm that the person she was gushing about was also in attendance at the Gala, and considering these two confirmed their romance on social media just a few days ago, it was no secret that Ashley was the woman in question.

“I also have another very special woman in this room to thank, and you know who you are,” Cara raved. “She’s one of the people that helped me love myself when I needed it most, and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and showed me how to accept it, which was a lot harder than I thought. I love you, sprinkles.” Cara publicly confirmed her relationship with Ashley on June 15 by posting a video of them making out to celebrate Pride Month. However, they’ve been seen out together and even packing on the PDA for months now, so the news came as no surprise to fans.

Cara and Ashley were first linked when they were photographed kissing in August 2018. Then, fans noticed that Ashley had been wearing a necklace with the letters A + C, which they figured out must have been referencing the ladies’ initials. Since then, Ashley has been seen spending time with Cara’s family, and they’ve attended several of the same events together, although they’ve mostly been pictured separately.

Cara hablando sobre Ashley❤ "She is one of the people who helped me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and showed me how to accept it which was a lot harder than I thought….I love you sprinkles" pic.twitter.com/sAG5C9GBa6 — Mery Amengual (@MeryDanvers) June 18, 2019

Meanwhile, Ashley took a video of Cara’s speech at TrevorLIVE and uploaded it to her Instagram Story to show her gal some love right back, too. She captioned the footage, “Love you. proud of you.” So sweet!