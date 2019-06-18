Bella Thorne Cries & Claps Back At Whoopi Goldberg After Shaming Her For Taking Nude Pics

Bella Thorne was forced to leak her own nude photos before a hacker could, and so Whoopi Goldberg preached how no celebrity should snap au naturel pictures. ‘The View’ segment left Bella feeling ‘disgusting.’

Bella Thorne, 21, did not appreciate Whoopi Golderg’s cautionary tale about nude photos and digital invasion during the June 17 episode of The View. Already feeling traumatized from having to leak her own topless photos in an attempt to take her “power back” from a hacker, Bella was horrified after Whoopi said the younger actress shouldn’t have snapped a nude picture to begin with. “If you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are…you don’t take nude pictures of yourself,” Whoopi said on The View. “Listen, when they’re hacking you, they’re hacking all of your stuff. So whether it’s one picture or a million pictures, once you take that picture, it goes into the Cloud and it’s available to any hacker who wants it. And if you don’t know that in 2019 that this is an issue, I’m sorry. Your age is not — you don’t get to do that.”

While Whoopi was specifically addressing celebrities, Bella saw the host’s admonition as victim-shaming. The Midnight Sun star took to her Instagram Story with a long letter addressed to Whoopi (someone who she “loved” for “so long”) on June 18. “Blaming girls for taking the photo in the first place? Is sick and honestly disgusting,” Bella wrote, and added that the photos were meant to be private (the author and actress is currently dating Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo, 25): “So what a girl can’t send her boyfriend that she misses photos of her that are sexy? Things he’s already seen?” However, the letter was just a taste of the succeeding videos that left many fans heartbroken.

‘I’m not gonna lie, I want to say I feel pretty disgusting, ya know…I feel pretty disgusting, Whoopi. Knowing everyone seen my s**t. And I just want to say that me watching this interview made me feel bad about myself. And I hope you’re happy,” Bella began in her first video, tears streaming down her face. In a follow-up video, she continued, “I really hope you’re so f**king happy because I can only imagine all of the kids who have their s**t released and then they commit suicide. You’re so crazy for thinking such terrible things on such an awful situation.”

Bella even cancelled a future guest appearance on The View: “I don’t really want to go on The View anymore cause I don’t really want to be beaten down by a bunch of older women for my body and my sexuality and I don’t really feel like that and so I’m going to cancel my interview.”

Bella later associated Whoopi’s comments about hackers with victim-blaming, telling the camera, “Saying if you take a sexy photo then basically it deserves to be leaked like…don’t be surprised at all and don’t feel sorry for yourself. So if I go out to a party drinking and I want to go dancing on the dance floor… do I deserve to be raped too?”