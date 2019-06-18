See Pic
Ammika Harris Shows Off Flat Stomach In New Pic After Report She's Pregnant With Chris Brown's Baby

Chris Brown, Ammika Harris
On January 19th Chris Brown and rumored girlfriend, Ammika Harris were photographed at Le Cirque Club in Paris during Paris Fashion Week.
Singer Chris Brown appears in good spirits after being released Tuesday from police custody after a woman filed a rape complaint against him. Brown is pictured getting in a van with his girlfriend Ammika Harris at his hotel in Paris.
Ammika Harris took to Instagram on June 18 to share a stunning photo of herself flaunting a trim figure in a bra and pants just days after a report claimed she is pregnant with Chris Brown’s second child.

Ammika Harris, 26, is leaving many followers confused after she took to Instagram to post a pic of herself showing off a flat stomach just days after it was reported she is pregnant with Chris Brown‘s baby! The gorgeous model was posing in a black bra and matching sweatpants in the eye-catching snapshot, and there is no obvious baby bump that can be seen. “🖤 | pants : @fashionnova,” Ammika captioned the pic, which promoted the clothing company.

It didn’t take long for Ammika’s followers to comment on the pic once she posted it. Although some thought it was taken a while ago, Ammika took it upon herself to reply and make it clear that it was taken yesterday, leaving many confused on whether or not she’s really pregnant. “Took this yesterday,” Ammika’s response read to a comment that suggested it was an old photo. Some fans took her pic to mean that maybe the pregnancy reports are false and she doesn’t have a bun in the oven at all while others expressed that she could just be very early on.

Ammika has yet to confirm or deny the pregnancy reports and we’re not sure if her latest photo had a special hidden meaning or not, but she did seem to post a message to her Instagram story on June 16 that seemed to indicate that everyone should mind their own business about the claims. “I grew up in a family where we minding (sic) our own business, respect other people’s life (sic), and show love always. PLEASE RESPECT MINE,” the message read.

🖤 | pants : @fashionnova

If Ammika is indeed pregnant with Chris’ baby, it will be the first child for her and the second for him. He already shares daughter Royalty, 5, with Nia Guzman.