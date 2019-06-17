‘Teen Mom OG’s Cheyenne Floyd Admits She Wants ‘Another Baby’ — But ‘Not With Cory’

‘Teen Mom OG’s Cheyenne Floyd has a plan in mind when it comes to her future, but she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that it doesn’t involve her ex, Cory Wharton.

Cheyenne Floyd‘s daughter, Ryder, 2, might end up being her only child with ex and Real World alum Cory Wharton because the Teen Mom OG star revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she wants “another baby” — it just won’t be with Cory. With Cory standing by her side on the carpet at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Saturday, June 15 (the show airs on June 17), Cheyenne said, “I definitely want another baby! Not with Cory! [LAUGHTER] But you know…. Just another baby, didn’t say with who! [LAUGHTER]”. Even though fans have been rooting for Cheyenne and Cory to get back together, they’ve since moved on with other people, so that could be why Cheyenne doesn’t see herself having anymore kids with him.

On the season premiere of Teen Mom OG, which aired on June 10, Cory revealed that he has a new girlfriend named Taylor Selfridge. They’ve been dating on-and-off for about a year after getting together on the reality show Ex on the Beach. It’s not yet clear who Cheyenne’s dating, as she hasn’t revealed him on the show yet, but Cory told People that, “Cheyenne’s dating somebody too. We decided we’re both not right for each other right now and things aren’t working out.”

When discussing her dating life with HollywoodLife, Cheyenne said she wishes the MTV cameras would show more of her life as a mom than her complicated romances. “I wish the show would show more of me being a mom other than me be in my dating life. Maybe less dating life and more mom s***,” she said before further explaining, “You know Ryder has a full schedule, she is doing stuff every day of the week. I would love to show some of the activities that she does that me and Cory do together while co-parenting. We are not a big fighting family, so we just want to show the love we surround our baby with.”

Want to see more from Cheyenne and Cory? New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Mondays at 10pm on MTV!