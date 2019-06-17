‘Teen Mom OG’ Recap: Catelynn Gives Birth To Baby No. 3 After Tyler’s Dad Goes Missing

The June 17 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG’ was a special one for Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra because they welcomed their third daughter into the world.

Catelynn Lowell gave birth to her and Tyler Baltierra‘s third daughter during the June 17 episode of Teen Mom OG, and it was an emotional moment for everyone. However, Tyler’s dad, Butch, missed the major milestone because he went missing just days before Catelynn went into labor. Catelynn and Tyler initially invited Butch to visit them, so he could be there for the birth of their baby girl, Vaeda — Tyler even offered to pay for his flight — but when the time came to lock down a date, Butch went silent. And it was a shame because this would have been the first time that Butch, who is out of jail, witnessed the birth of one of his grandchildren. Tyler didn’t really talk about Butch’s absence, but after the birth of Vaeda, Catelynn told her producer that she’s worried about how Butch’s behavior is affecting Tyler. Clearly, Butch isn’t doing well with his sobriety and because of it, Tyler’s mom told Butch that he’s “dead” to her and she no longer wants any sort of relationship with him.

Meanwhile, Cheyenne admitted that she’s been dating someone new and it didn’t take long for Cory to find out! After they had taken Ryder to the park together, she dropped her phone. He went to pick it up and upon looking at the screen, he saw that a guy named Matt had texted her — and next to his name was a bunch of cute emojis. So Cory assumed Matt was Cheyenne’s new boyfriend, and he started badgering her over it. From a viewer’s point of view, it really looked as thought Cheyenne and Cory were flirting with each other, but who knows anymore. Their relationship is so complicated. They also met up with Amber and Andrew, while Amber was in LA doing press for the show, and it was during their sit-down that Amber called Cory out for pestering her in the press. After she threatened to quit the show, he talked to a few different news outlets and basically said she was acting like a baby. But they talked things out this week, and hopefully Cory won’t be calling Amber out anytime soon.

Later, Maci worried that Maverick‘s stutter could be a symptom for something more serious, so she and Taylor took him to see a specialist. Fortunately, the doctor didn’t think anything serious was wrong with Maverick, but it was still a good idea for them to get him checked out.

