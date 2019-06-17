Taylor Swift Hugs Katy Perry After Ending Feud In Star-Studded ‘You Need To Calm Down’ Video

Tons of celebrities join Taylor Swift for her new ‘You Need To Calm Down’ music video, including her former nemesis, Katy Perry, and the ladies proved their feud is SO over by hugging it out to end the clip.

Taylor Swift, 29, dropped the new music video for “You Need To Calm Down” on June 17, and it featured TONS of big names. Ciara, Ryan Reynolds, Ellen DeGeneres and Adam Lambert are just some of the celebs who turned up to help Tay promote her message to the haters, and it’s everything we could have wished for and more. The video closed with an appearance from Katy Perry, who Taylor previously had a feud with, and they ladies hugged to prove that any drama between them is SO over. Since one of the big messages in the song is about women supporting each other, this was the perfect cameo to go with that.

“You Need To Calm Down” was released on June 14, but Taylor explained that she wanted to give fans a few days with the song before releasing the video because there’s SO much going on in it. Well, she wasn’t wrong! The track is the second song off of Taylor’s upcoming album, Lover, following the success of the record’s first single, “ME!,” which came out in April. With June being Pride Month, it was the perfect time for “You Need To Calm Down” and its message about inclusivity and accepting everyone as they are.

This, of course, is not the first time that Taylor has invited some of her famous friends to be in one of her music videos. Back in 2015, she had pals like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Zendaya, Hailee Steinfeld, Lily Aldridge, Cara Delevingne and PLENTY more star in her video for “Bad Blood,” and it was LEGENDARY. This song was about Taylor’s feud with Katy, so “You Need To Calm Down” was the perfect way to feature famous friends in a sort of anti “Bad Blood.”

Now that the “You Need To Calm Down” video is out, fans will be hardcore studying it to discover any Easter eggs that Taylor dropped to hint about more new music to come. The title of “You Need To Calm Down” AND Lover were actually first revealed in the “ME!” music video, so there’s bound to be plenty of hints hidden in this new footage, as well!