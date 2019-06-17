10 Stars Who Rock Sexy Skintight Leather Dresses To Perfection: Sofia Richie, Jennifer Aniston & More

Stars like Sofia Richie & Jennifer Aniston are gravitating to the leather dress trend & nailing it in a slew of sexy skintight outfits!

One of the sexiest outfits you can wear is a skintight leather mini dress and Sofia Richie, 20, just proved that when she wore a skintight light gray leather mini dress to Petra Ecclestone’s engagement party at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on June 14. Sofia opted to wear a form-fitting light gray Zeynep Arcay Leather Peplum Dress with long-sleeves and a belt cinching in her tiny waist with a super short mini skirt. She accessorized her sexy look with a pair of simple nude Stuart Weitzman Merinda Sandals, a L’afshar Yara Acrylic Bag, and a gorgeous blowout, leaving her blonde hair down in loose curls.

Sofia isn’t the only star who recently rocked a leather mini dress. Jennifer Aniston, 50, arrived at the premiere of her new Netflix film, Murder Mystery, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on June 10. Jennifer looked stunning in a sleeveless black leather Celine mini dress with a high neck and a fitted bodice. Cinching in her tiny waist was a belt pulled to the side, while the bottom half of the frock flowed into a fitted, super short skirt that ended high up on her thighs. Meanwhile, the skirt of the dress featured pockets, adding a casual twist to the sexy little dress. The gorgeous actress opted to accessorize her look with a pair of black and silver studded gladiator heels that tied on the front, and as always, a perfect blowout.

It’s just a rule of fashion: you can never go wrong with black leather. That’s why so many stars choose it when they need to make a statement on red carpets, during performances, and just when they need a boost on nights out! Kim Kardashian, 37, has mastered the leather dress more than once, and she always looks divine when she does it. She managed to look sleek instead of sweaty while wearing a leather maxi dress at New York Fashion Week in September 2018! Now that’s impressive.

She did it again, wearing a tight, black leather mini on a night out with husband Kanye West in Beverly Hills back in August. Can you imagine how uncomfortable that must have been? Beauty is pain, kids! Emily Ratajkowski, 27, recently rocked a leather mini on the Versace pre-fall 2019 fashion show in New York City on December 2. The flirty LBD had a tight, black leather bodice with a large cutout over her chest. The one-shouldered feature and gold accents were pure Donatella Versace. She looked so hot, especially with slicked-back hair and dramatic eye makeup!

We’ll never forget the badass outfit Selena Gomez, 25, rocked for her comeback performance at the 2017 American Music Awards. Sel showed up with her naturally dark hair transformed into a blonde bob, and wearing a mini that was pretty much just a leather jacket just long enough to cover her up. She paired it with studded, black heels and chic diamond hoop earrings.

For more pics of sexy stars like Ashley Graham, Ariel Winter, and Kelly Clarkson, rocking skintight leather dresses, scroll through our gallery above!