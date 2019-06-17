Country Singer Spencer Crandall Serenades Us With Acoustic Take Of ‘No Destination’: Watch

Country crooner Spencer Crandall stripped down his song ‘No Destination’ in a special ‘One Take’ video, and we have the exclusive look!

Spencer Crandall doesn’t need no destination! The singer shared his acoustic version of “No Destination” EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com, and his One Take video is absolutely perfect! With just his guitar, Spencer sits on his couch with a baseball cap on and jams out on his upbeat love song. “The song ‘No Destination’ is about doing something you love, with someone you love,” he explained to HL. “One of my favorite things in the world is taking road trips! As long as the person you love is in the car, it doesn’t matter where you’re going, it’s gonna be an adventure and that’s what this song is all about.”

So sweet! The singer gained huge success on Spotify with his single “I Thought We Broke Up,” and “Ain’t Working For Me.” With this special look at “No Destination,” we also meet Spencer’s pup, Hank, in the beginning of the video, and Spencer strums his guitar. The Nashville based singer/songwriter released his album on April 12, 2019, and has been met with fans loving it! “If I don’t love it, if I’m not genuinely excited to listen to the music, then I don’t think anyone else will,” Spencer said of his 9-track album More in a video on his YouTube channel.

“I think this album is by far and away the best representation of me,” he explained. “These songs are country stories, mixed with cool imagery. It’s universal things that I think everyone can relate to, but said through my lens and my perspective, and on top of what I think is really cool, fun, fresh production… Nods to country music, but also hip-hop beats and drops — things that I enjoy.”

In his acoustic version of “No Destination,” fans can really hear those country roots and vulnerability, both musically and lyrically. Be sure to watch the One Take video, above!