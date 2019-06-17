Sailor Brinkley Cook, 20 Wears Nothing But Bikini Bottoms To Soak Up The Sun In Sexy Poolside PIc

Sailor Brinkley Cook is back in the Hamptons and is working on the perfect summer tan by wearing nothing but bikini bottoms, sunning poolside with her pup.

In case there was ever any doubt that Sailor Brinkley Cook inherited her mother incredible bikini body and sunny blonde looks, she showed off she’s Christie Brinkley‘s mini-me in a series of poolside pics taken on June 15. The 20-year-old wanted to make sure she didn’t have any tan lines so she could wear plenty of strapless and backless summer outfits so she went topless, wearing just bikini bottoms during a tanning session while laying on her stomach. Mission accomplished as her skin looked positively golden.

In one of photos she posted to her Instagram, Sailor’s long blonde hair cascades down her back as she flashes a smile at the camera and she’s a dead ringer for a younger Christie, who at 65 still kills it in swimwear. In another her bare back is getting plenty of rays, as well as her behind as she’s wearing nothing a tiny red and white string bikini bottom. “Working on our tans” she captioned the photos, as her adorable golden French bulldog is by her side as Sailor lies on a lounger next to a tranquil pool.

Sailor is finally back home after spending the first five months of 2019 in Sydney, Australia. In Dec. of 2018 she told the Page Six about her move, “I’ve always wanted to go. I want to expand out of New York and meet new people.” She did some photo shoots, attended the lively horse racing scene and immersed herself in Australian culture. Sailor was born and raised in New York so it was a big step to move abroad and away from her family for the first time. She finally returned home in late May, just in time for summer in the U.S.

She wasn’t totally alone though, as she had boyfriend Ben Sosne along with her Down Under. He’s joined her in the Hamptons and has been welcomed in as party of the family as Christie shared an Instagram video on June 8 where her children and their significant others went on a boating trip along the coast in the Hamptons. The voyage included Sailor’s sister Alexa Ray Joel, 33, and fiance Ryan Gleason as well as brother Jack Brinkley Cook, 24, and his model girlfriend Nina Agdal, 27. Christie must be in heaven having Sailor back home again.