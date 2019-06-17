Rob Kardashian Stands A ‘Good Chance’ Of Stopping Blac Chyna From Having Dream On TV Show

Rob Kardashian had ex Blac Chyna fuming when he tried to prevent their daughter Dream, 2, from appearing on her new docuseries and a lawyer EXCLUSIVELY tells HL why he could get his way.

Blac Chyna, 31, made it clear she was upset with ex Rob Kardashian, 32, when she took to social media on June 15 to post an angry message about his intentions to stop her from letting their two-year-old daughter Dream appear on her new television series, and it turns out he may just get what he wants. Blac is planning on releasing a docuseries about her life, The Real Blac Chyna, on streaming service Zeus, but Rob already had his attorney Marty Singer contact Blac about his concerns with their baby girl being included in the episodes. David T. Pisarra, California Family Law Attorney EXCLUSIVELY spoke to HollywoodLife about the situation and admitted that because Rob has experience with reality television (Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Rob & Chyna) he could make a valid argument to a judge about the cons it brings.

“Rob would have an opportunity to contest Blac Chyna’s request in what’s called an opposition,” Pisarra explained. “He could argue that he lived this life and doesn’t want his child to have to live it. He could argue that it’s stressful, it creates undue publicity, it’s exhausting, it creates anxiety in public, etc. Judges generally tend to take the more conservative action possible so I would think Rob has a really good chance of being able to prevent Blac from getting Dream on TV.”

Despite Rob’s good chance, Blac will still have an opportunity to make her own points about why it’s okay for Dream to appear on the show and could even go as far as seeking a different custody arrangement than they have now. “She could ask a judge for limited sole legal custody for this specific issue so that she would have Dream appear on her TV show,” Pisarra said. “I don’t know that a judge would allow that, but she could try to make an argument as to why it’s in the child’s best interest, and how she would protect the child from undue publicity that would cause her emotional distress in the future. A judge would read the arguments from both sides and probably hear from their lawyers and then make a ruling.”

In Blac’s social media message about Rob’s concerns with Dream being on her new TV show, she pointed out that she is not putting her daughter in any danger and/or physical and emotional distress and further explained that drama that happened between her and her mother on the show didn’t take place around Dream. “First and foremost I would never allow my 2-year-old daughter to be subjected to ‘long hours’ on the set,” Blac wrote. “Also, the very real and intense drama that happened between my mother and I, during the filming of The Real Blac Chyna took place outside of the presence of my daughter. I would never allow my daughter to be present as me and my mom tried to work through our many issues to reach peace in our relationship.”

Blac also went on to explain that she is executive producer of her show and can therefore decide which scenes air. She also threw some serious shade on both Rob and the KarJenners when she accused Rob of being a hypocrite due to the fact that he and his family insisted Dream appear on Keeping Up with the Kardashians to help with ratings and never asked for her permission.

“I also would have pointed out to Rob the hypocrisy of his family’s insistence that Dream appear on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in the family’s desperate attempt to boost the dismal ratings for their stale and contrived show, without my approval, including an entire scene being Dream’s birthday party, again without my consent,” she claimed. “My show is about my life and my kids are a huge part of my life. It’s really sad that everything I do to better myself or my family the same people have something to say to stop or hinder it.”