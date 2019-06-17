Nathan Griffith Admits He ‘Cried’ Over GF’s Father’s Day Post Of Kaiser, 4, Amid Jenelle Evans Custody Battle

Nathan Griffith was overwhelmed with emotion after his girlfriend, Ashley shared the sweetest tribute to him on Father’s Day! She shared photos of Nathan with his son, Kaiser, 4, who he is currently fighting for sole custody from his ex, Jenelle Evans.

Nathan Griffith, 31, was surrounded with love on Father’s Day, June 16! His girlfriend Ashley Lenhardt gushed over how wonderful he is as a father to their kids and pets in a sweet post on Twitter. “Happy Father’s Day to this special man,” she captioned a collage of photos of Nathan and their family on Twitter. “Thank you for being such an amazing daddy to the kids & our fur babies!!! We love you,” she added. Ashley shared four photos of Nathan, one of which showed him in the pool with his son, Kaiser, 4, as well with as the couple’s dogs and a girl believed to be Ashley’s daughter.

The personal trainer responded in a followup tweet, where he admitted that her post made him emotional. “You take such amazing pictures! That post made me cry,” Nathan tweeted. “I was looking at our pictures and I was surprised how much you catch me off guard. I know it annoys me when you take so many pictures but looking at them always make me so happy you do. Thank you for being you. I [love] you Ash”.

Ashley then replied with another loving message to Nathan. “I love you baby. I love capturing all of our memories,” she wrote. “As the kids grow older it’s nice to look back and remember. Can’t believe how big they both are getting and both have such a strong relationship with god. It’s beautiful. I love you baby.”

Meanwhile, Nathan’s ex, Jenelle Evans, 27, who he shares son, Kaiser with, spent Father’s Day alone, as she continues to regain custody of her three kids, sons Kaiser, and Jace, 9, as well as daughter Ensley, 2. “It’s too quiet here,” the former Teen Mom 2 star captioned a photo on Instagram on Sunday. The pic showed the backyard and pool at her North Carolina home.

As previously reported, a judge ruled that Jenelle would not regain custody of her kids on May 28. While the ruling was not permanent, it’s unclear when and if she will be able to see her children without supervised visits. The ruling came after her husband, David Eason, 30, shot and killed the family’s dog, Nugget, and a judge deemed their home to be unsafe for the kids. MTV also terminated Jenelle’s position as a main cast member on Teen Mom following Nugget’s death.

Kaiser is currently in the custody of Jenelle’s ex, Nathan and his mother. Jenelle’s mother, Barbara, who already had custody of Jace from previous issues with the reality star, currently has custody of Ensley. Jenelle and David also lost temporary custody of his daughter from a previous relationship, named Maryssa.