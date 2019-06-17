Mama June’s Boyfriend’s Car Crash Could Have ‘Negative Impact’ On Her Custody Battle

A lawyer in Georgia explains to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how Geno Doak’s car crash on June 17 could have a ‘negative impact’ on Mama June’s custody battle.

June “Mama June” Shannon, 39, and her boyfriend of three years, Geno Doak, appeared to be the subjects of an alarming video filmed on June 17. Geno was seen in a video, obtained by TMZ, after allegedly crashing the family’s SUV into the home he shares with the TLC star. Geno seemed intoxicated after stumbling out of the car with his pants down, and punching the car windows, despite June’s attempts to help diffuse the situation. It’s still unknown if Geno was arrested or is facing any charges, but a lawyer in Georgia, where June lives, is EXCLUSIVELY telling HollywoodLife how the disturbing incident could affect June’s full custody of 13-year-old daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

“This certainly will have a negative impact on the custody arrangement,” Jonathan V. Dunn P.C., GA state family law attorney, EXCLUSIVELY told us. “However, that is not necessarily dispositive, as a parent’s criminal history is only one of several factors a Georgia trial court is authorized to consider in rendering a custody determination.” June and Geno were previously arrested on Mar. 20 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, but the outstanding criminal case may not affect the custody battle. “While a defendant in a criminal trial is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, the fact that the criminal case has not been resolved does not prevent a family court from considering the events giving rise to the charges,” Dunn continued.

“However, in cases of substance abuse, the court will be keenly interested in what steps the parties have undertaken to re-mediate their circumstances,” Dunn added. “In particular, treatment, counseling, and a record of continuous sobriety will be considered in assessing whether a party’s substance abuse disqualifies him or her from serving as the primary custodial parent.” When asked if Mama June would have to permanently leave Geno in order for maintain custody Dunn says, “This would not necessarily be required but may be advisable.”

If“The ultimate issue in custody cases in Georgia and most states is the best interests of the child,” Dunn explained. “Thus, in order to prevail in a custody action, a party must show the child that it is in his or her best interest for primary custody to be vested in that party. This is a deliberately broad and vague standard that permits a trial court to consider all relevant circumstances pertaining to the child’s best interests. With regard to addressing the substance abuse issues, a court would want to see that the parties have embarked on the path to recovery and have outlined a detailed plan of aftercare.”

We previously reported that Alana’s father, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, 47, whose relationship with June ended in 2011, is hoping his ex’s arrest will give him the opportunity to see his daughter more and maybe even lead to him gaining full custody of her. A source previously told us that June currently has sole legal custody and primary physical custody of Alana, and Mike only has visitation rights.