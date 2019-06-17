Luke Perry’s Daughter Sophie, 19, Pays Tribute To Her Dad For Father’s Day: ‘I Miss & Love You Dearly’

Luke Perry’s daughter took to Instagram on June 17 to pay tribute to three important men her life – her late father, her brother Jack and her dad’s on-screen son, KJ Apa.

Sophie Perry, 19, marked her first Father’s Day without her dad Luke Perry on Instagram on June 17. The Riverdale star’s daughter shared a series of candid family pics on her page, with a touching message acknowledging the holiday and her sibling’s birthday. Jack Perry turned 22 on June 15, the day before Father’s Day.

“I know this is comin [sic] at u a day late but Malawian internet really didn’t want to help me out so… it is Father’s Day, and dad I miss and love you dearly,” Sophie wrote in the caption. “But today is a special day for another reason. To the brother that blows all others out of the water. To the mentor who taught me to be brave. To the boy who I wrestled with on the trampoline. To the man who is everything I ever wanted to be. Happy birthday, you beautiful beaver boy. I wish I could be with you, now more than ever. But I’ll be there soon enough, to watch you kick major a** and have all your dreams, all the dreams I had for you, come true. Watch out though, I’ve been practicing my Canadian Destroyer…”

Sophie also had another reason to celebrate. June 17 marked the 22nd birthday of KJ Apa who played her dad’s son in Riverdale. She shared an Instagram story pic of the four of them – Luke, Jack, KJ and her – writing, “Happy Birthday to both these boys! 1 day apart??? Wild! Love you, KJ. You’re like the second sarcastic brother I didn’t know I needed.”

Luke Perry died on March 4 at the age of 52, five days after suffering a massive stroke. The Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210 star left behind two children – Sophie and her brother Jack, a wrestler whose stage name is Jungle Boy. Ten days before Sophie wished her brother a Happy Birthday, he sent her best wishes as she turned 19 on June 7. Next to a sweet video of a pet dog trying to wake her up, he wrote the caption, “Happy birthday to the bravest and kindest person I know. There are too many pictures, and too many things to say, so here’s a video of much simpler times, when this was the only way I could wake you up. I love you very much, and I look forward to your return. I’ll have a bag of Skittles waiting for you.”

Sophie is currently in Malawi, Africa volunteering to help build and develop preschools in the country’s rural communities.