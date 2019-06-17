Lizzo Commands The Stage At The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards With Energetic Performance Of ‘Juice’

Lizzo brought the heat to the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards stage. The singer/rapper delivered her well-known track ‘Juice’ & fans are living for her performance and ‘Sister Act’ tribute.

Lizzo DID that. The “Truth Hurts” singer took to the stage at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards and wowed the crowd with a hard-hitting performance of “Juice.” Lizzo is known for her big-time stage energy, and she didn’t disappoint at the annual awards show. The singer/rapper had the crowd jamming along right there with her, and she wore an outfit fit for a queen. In a head-to-toe purple outfit that featured lace-up pants and a flared crop top, Lizzo stunned as she belted out the tune! She even paid tribute to Sister Act, to the delight of viewers.

It’s high time for Lizzo to be making her rounds at the biggest entertainment events of the year. The musician released her first full-length album in 2019, and it was chock full of certified bops! Cuz I Love You included fan favorite hits such as “Juice,” “Water Me,” Truth Hurts,” and more — so it’s great to see the rapper sharing them on national television for the world to see.

There’s no shortage of surprises or excitement year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony. From superstar nominees in some of the biggest films and television series of the past year such as Kiernan Shipka, Lady Gaga, and Robert Downey Jr., to incredible presenters such as David Spade, Daniel Levy, and Aubrey Plaza, the popular event is sure to be a memorable one. Shazam! star Zachary Levi is set to host the festivities and Jada Pinkett Smith will receive the prestigious Trailblazer Award, which will be presented to her by her Girls Trip co-star Tiffany Haddish.

.@lizzo is having a full-on #SisterAct2 moment during her first ever awards show performance at the #MTVAwards, and we are living for it 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tBL4yasiMR — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) June 18, 2019

Watch Lizzo slay the stage, above! Congrats to this lady on a killer year and an equally as killer performance. HollywoodLife will keep you posted on even more news from the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.