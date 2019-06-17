Why Kourtney Kardashian’s Relationship With Scott Disick Is Better Now Than When They Were A Couple

They had their ups and downs during their romance, but now a Kardashian source says that Kourtney and her ex Scott Disick are in a good place.

Four years after they called it quits for good, Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and her ex, Scott Disick, 36, are getting along better than ever, according to a source close to the reality TV star family. After nearly a decade – and three children – together, the former couple split in 2015 following a series of makeups and breakups. But, now that they’ve both moved on, and Scott is happily dating Sofia Richie, 20, the friendly exes are in a good place, finally.

“It’s very important for the Kardashians for Scott to be happy and they see how happy Sofia makes him,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kris [Jenner] has always told her daughters how important it is to get to a good place with their children’s fathers, which is why Kourtney and Scott are in such a great place. Their relationship is better now than it was when they were together and he’s very close with the whole family still. He will always be family to them and Kendall and Kylie have known Sofia for years. They know she’s a good person.”

Scott and Sofia confirmed their romance in September 2017 when she was 19. There is a 15-year age gap between them. “The age difference took a while to get used to for Kourtney, but she sees how much the kids love Sofia and how good she is for Scott,” the insider tells us. “She keeps him in line and that is what’s best for the kids.” As Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans know, Scott and Kourtney have three kids together – Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4.

Scott’s stable relationship with Sofia isn’t the only reason why he is getting along better with the KUWTK star. After numerous stints in rehab, his sobriety is also a key factor. “Scott knows how important him staying sober is to Kourtney, Sofia and everyone else around him,” the source says. “He’s come so far to get to a good place with Kourtney and he doesn’t ever want to jeopardize that. She has made it clear he needed to change and he has.”

Referring to Scott’s new show, Flip It Like Disick (which premieres in August on E!) the insider adds, “It’s why he’s pouring so much into flipping homes and his new show. He’s obsessed with it, but in a healthy, positive way. He knows if he slips up Kourtney would let him have it and Sofia does her best to be there for him, too. He gets it. It’s part of why they’re all in such a great place. Everyone’s on the same page.”

HollywoodLife has reached out to Kourtney and Scott’s reps for comment, but we’ve yet to receive a response.