‘Kate Plus Date’ Recap: Kate Gosselin’s Date Is Shocked To Learn She Has 8 Kids

Kate Gosselin’s latest date on ‘Kate Plus Date’ was left speechless after she told him that she has eight kids. But can you blame him?

Kate Gosselin still hasn’t kissed anyone on her new dating series, Kate Plus Date, but she did manage to go on two pretty successful dates during the June 17 episode — even if one of her suitors was left speechless upon learning Kate has eight kids. During an intimate dining experience with Rosario, sparks flew between the pair. Kate, also 44, was even impressed by Rosario’s rich traveling history. “Well, I see myself traveling,” Kate admitted in a separate interview. “So I definitely see myself with a person who enjoys traveling and is well-traveled and has travel knowledge.”

Kate joked about how she often fantasizes about staying in places she falls in love with while vacationing. She even mentioned how her kids call her out for never following through with her dreams of staying put in a new location. Then, Kate also said how she and her children “need to” visit Europe — and that’s when Rosario asked her how many children she has. When Kate said eight, he appeared stunned. So much so, in fact, that he asked her to clarify.

“Once I answered him the second time, ‘Yes, I have eight kids,’ there was, like… I sensed a — yes, shock. I, of course, I’m used to [that],” Kate said in an interview. Eventually, however, Rosario collected himself and said: “She looks wonderful, you know, in shape. I was expecting kids, but not eight, honestly”.

Prior to her date with Rosario, Kate went on a date with Jeremiah, who told her he has five kids of his own. And their ages range from 18 to 2, which Kate didn’t love since she felt she’d have to potty train all over again. Even Kate’s daughters didn’t love the idea of having more siblings to share a household with. So while Jeremiah was a great guy, he just wasn’t a match for Kate.

Kate shares eight children with ex-husband Jon Gosselin: 18-year-old twins Madelyn and Cara, as well as 15-year-old sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Alexis, Joel, Leah and Aaden. New episodes of Kate Plus Date air Mondays at 10pm on TLC!