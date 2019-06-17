Johnny Bananas Pulls A Kanye West & Crashes ‘LHH’s Winning Speech At MTV Movie & TV Awards

‘The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas took a page out of Kanye West’s book when his show didn’t win at the MTV Movie & TV Awards and he jumped onstage to interrupt the ‘LHH: Atlanta’ cast’s acceptance speech!

Johnny Bananas attended the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards to represent The Challenge on June 15, and he made sure to make himself the center of attention at the show — although his big moment didn’t air when the show did on June 17! Here’s what went down, though, according to eyewitnesses: The Challenge was nominated for the Reality Royalty award against Jersey Shore; Family Vacation, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, The Bachelor and Vanderpump Rules at the show, and when LHH was declared the winner, Johnny decided to have himself a Kanye West moment. Rather than let the cast enjoy their winning moment, he hopped onstage and totally crashed their acceptance speech, just like Kanye did to Taylor Swift at the VMAs in 2009.

The longtime reality star did not acknowledge LHH’s win, and instead proceeded to speak as if The Challenge had taken home the award. “We finally won!” he said, according to witnesses at the taping. “After all these years, it’s about time MTV finally gives The Challenge the recognition it deserves.” He also claimed that all the other nominees were just “paying rent in the genre [The Challenge] created.” Eventually, the Love & Hip-Hop cast members were able to usher him offstage so they could accept the honor they were awarded.

Johnny has never been afraid to make a statement, so his decision to storm the stage like this isn’t all that surprising. What was surprising, though, was the fact that he attended the award show with Wes Bergmann, who has been his longtime nemesis on The Challenge!

In recent months, the guys have seemed to turn their feud into a bit of a joke, and even went on Maury to find out who was more ‘obsessed’ with the other. It all seems to be in good fun, but there was definitely a time that these two genuinely disliked each other, so to see them at an award show together is a pretty big deal!