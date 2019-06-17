Teresa Giudice’s Daughters Send Father’s Day Love To Dad Joe As He Remains In ICE Custody

They couldn’t be there in person, but Joe Giudice’s daughters still made sure that he had a wonderful Father’s Day by sending him the most loving messages.

Joe Giudice sadly had to spend another holiday away from his girls, but his daughters made sure he had a happy Father’s Day anyway. While Joe, 47, remains in ICE detention while awaiting deportation to Italy, his two youngest daughters, Audriana Giudice, 10, and Milania Giudice, 14, took to Instagram to share their love. Audriana shared the sweetest video collage on his Instagram page that shows photos of the Giudice family over the years, with her dad and their mom, Teresa Giudice. She captioned the video, “Happy Father’s Day daddy I love you so much with all my heart! I can’t wait to see you again and I’m so lucky because your [sic] my dad like actually my dad and I love you❤️❤️.” Aww!

She also sent a sweet message to her uncle, Joe Gorga, who has been there for her during her dad’s incarceration. “Happy Father’s Day @joeygorga I love you so much your the best uncle ever ever can’t wait to see you today! You are so supportive of me and I love you,” she wrote on Instagram. Milania shared an adorable pic of herself as a toddler, hugging her dad tightly, on her Instagram story. She captioned it, “Happy Father’s Day to my best friend. I love you endlessly buddy.” Joe’s eldest daughters, Gia Giudice, 18, and Gabriella Giudice, 15, didn’t share any public messages to their father.

As a source close to the Giudice family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, Teresa was doing everything in her power to reunite the girls with their dad for Father’s Day. It’s unclear if that happened. “There are a lot of hoops to jump through in order for the girls to be able to visit, but she’s definitely trying to make it happen as it would mean a lot for the girls. They truly miss their father and she knows what an important day that is to Joe,” the source said.

“[Teresa] wants the girls to see their father as much as they can, as he’s struggling so much in there right now,” they continued. “It’s sad as he’s fairing way worse than the prison he was at previously and the girls are aware of what’s going on.”